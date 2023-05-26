Local LBGTQ+ support organizations have invited a national campaign to the Quad-Cities to aid their voices against discrimination.
NOH8, a charitable organization that uses social media and visual protest to advocate for marriage, gender and human equality, will conduct a photoshoot from 6 to 8 p.m. June 1 at the Metropolitan Community Church of the Quad Cities, 2930 W. Locust St., Davenport.
Metropolitan Community Church of the Quad Cities Pastor Rich Hendricks said he'd followed the NOH8 Campaign after its formation in 2008 to protest banning same-sex marriage in California.
He said Iowa could use this sort of protest in the wake of passed policies banning gender-affirming care for minors and prohibiting transgender students from using the bathroom that aligns with their identity.
"I reached out to them because I'd heard of the NOH8 campaign, and I just felt like it was time for Iowa to make some in-your-face kind of statements," Hendricks said.
People are also reading…
NOH8's photoshoot is sponsored by the church, One Human Family QCA, Progressive Action for the Common Good and QC Pride.
The first 200 attendees will do the photoshoot and receive a NOH8 tattoo for free, and the cost for everyone after is $40 for solo shoots and $25 per person for group shoots. Participants should show up in a plain white shirt to match the campaign.
One frame will be chosen from each person and made available to them around six weeks after the event through a website link.
Hendricks said the campaign was excited to come to Iowa for the first time and help the Quad-Cities show that love was stronger than hate.
"We're excited to see how it's going to unfold, and I think it's going to be an exciting time," Hendricks said. "What a great way to kick off Pride Month."
Here's a roundup of Pride Month activities happening in the Quad-Cities:
- Figge Pride film series: QC Pride Inc. and the Figge Art Museum will present four films about lgbtq+ characters, their struggles and their triumphs June 1, 11, 18 and 25 at the museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Admission to the films is free.
- Viva La Divas Drag Show: Drag performers Miss Jaide, Milange Cavalli, Justine Thyme and Sinaman will take the stage for the Viva La Divas Drag show 8 p.m. June 2 at the Speakeasy, 1818 3rd Ave., Rock Island. Tickets cost $10 in advance and $12 day-of and can be purchased by calling 309-786-7733, ext. 2.
- Quad Cities Pride Festival: Quad Cities Pride Alliance will hold the Quad Cities Pride Festival 4 p.m.-midnight June 2 and noon-midnight June 3 at Schwiebert Park, 101 17th St., Rock Island. There will be live music, drag shows and more. Admission is $10 per day.
- Pride Brunch at The Diner: Davenport restaurant The Diner, 421 W. River Drive, will host drag performers for its Pride Brunch 2:30 p.m. June 4. The meal and show cost $30, and reservations can be made by reaching out to caterwiththediner@gmail.com.
- QC Pride Family Skate Night: The Quad City Rollers and QC Orphan Brigade will host a free Pride night 6-8 p.m. June 8 at the Eldridge Community Center and Skatepark, 400 S. 16th Ave. The group will play games like limbo and Shoot the Duck throughout the event.
- Pride Month Storytelling Night: The Davenport Public Library will bring queer people and allies together to share stories on the theme of Pride 6-7:30 p.m. June 14 at the Eastern Branch, 6000 Eastern Ave. Presenting community members include Sarah Elgatian, T Green, Caitlin Moran and Adam Peters.
- Clock Inc. Pride Paint Party: Clock Inc. will host a painting party for Pride Month 6:30-8:30 p.m. June 16 at its office, 4102 46th Ave., Rock Island. It costs $40 to participate, and all materials will be provided.
- Clock Inc. Banned Book Reading: The lgbtq+ support nonprofit will read banned books 11 a.m.-noon June 17 at Raygun, 210 E. 2nd St., Davenport.
- Unity Pride Parade: QC Pride will lead marchers and floats through downtown Moline starting at 2:30 p.m. June 17. The parade will begin at Vibrant Arena, go east on River Drive, head south on 17th Street, turn west onto 5th Avenue then head north on 12th Street.
- Pride Party at Bass Street Landing: The Project of the Quad Cities is inviting the public to its third annual Pride Party starting at 3:30 p.m. June 17 at Bass Street Landing, 1601 River Drive, Moline. The free event will include performances from the QC Rock Academy, Been There Done That and seven drag performers.
- Clock Inc. Pride Bingo: Raccoon Motel and Clock Inc. will host Pride Bingo 6-9 p.m. June 19 at Raccoon Motel, 315 E. 2nd St., Davenport. Cards cost $5, and guests are welcome to bring their own food.
- Drag Race Trivia & Tea Party: Oh So Sweet by Tiphanie will test customers' Drag Race knowledge 6 p.m. June 22 at the bakery, 210 E. 2nd St., Davenport. Tickets cost $50 and include food, drinks and participation in trivia, with the chance to win a grand prize. Half of the proceeds will be donated to The Project of the Quad Cities.
- Pride 5k: Walk, Run & Roll: The Project of the Quad Cities will gather runners, walkers and rollers 8 a.m. June 25 at Bass Street Landing for its second 5k. Participants can register online for the 5k, costing $40, or the 1-mile fun run, $25.
- Pride Night with the Quad Cities River Bandits: The Project of the Quad Cities will set up its booth 6:30-10 p.m. June 29 at Modern Woodmen Park, 209 S. Gaines St., Davenport, for Pride Night. Attendees who stop by the Project booth will receive a free koozie.