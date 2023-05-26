Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Local LBGTQ+ support organizations have invited a national campaign to the Quad-Cities to aid their voices against discrimination.

NOH8, a charitable organization that uses social media and visual protest to advocate for marriage, gender and human equality, will conduct a photoshoot from 6 to 8 p.m. June 1 at the Metropolitan Community Church of the Quad Cities, 2930 W. Locust St., Davenport.

Metropolitan Community Church of the Quad Cities Pastor Rich Hendricks said he'd followed the NOH8 Campaign after its formation in 2008 to protest banning same-sex marriage in California.

He said Iowa could use this sort of protest in the wake of passed policies banning gender-affirming care for minors and prohibiting transgender students from using the bathroom that aligns with their identity.

"I reached out to them because I'd heard of the NOH8 campaign, and I just felt like it was time for Iowa to make some in-your-face kind of statements," Hendricks said.

NOH8's photoshoot is sponsored by the church, One Human Family QCA, Progressive Action for the Common Good and QC Pride.

The first 200 attendees will do the photoshoot and receive a NOH8 tattoo for free, and the cost for everyone after is $40 for solo shoots and $25 per person for group shoots. Participants should show up in a plain white shirt to match the campaign.

One frame will be chosen from each person and made available to them around six weeks after the event through a website link.

Hendricks said the campaign was excited to come to Iowa for the first time and help the Quad-Cities show that love was stronger than hate.

"We're excited to see how it's going to unfold, and I think it's going to be an exciting time," Hendricks said. "What a great way to kick off Pride Month."

Here's a roundup of Pride Month activities happening in the Quad-Cities:

