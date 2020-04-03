What does it mean to be furloughed in Iowa?

During a furlough the employer typically allows the employee to retain other paid leaves that are accrued for use after the employee returns to work, and retain their tenure/longevity for benefits accrual.

Q. If I’m furloughed and not being paid, what happens with 401(k) matches from my employer — do they continue?

A. It depends. Employers that make either mandatory (safe harbor) or discretionary contributions may or may not be able to change those during a plan year, based on the plan’s terms. Employers should check with the plan administrator.

Q. Let’s say I’m given a month of furlough. When I return, is the company required to give me my same job back?

A. Not unless there is a contractual protection, such as a collective bargaining agreement, that requires job restoration.

In an at-will employment situation, the employer can terminate the employee at any time for any reason as long as it is not an illegal reason — discriminatory or retaliatory.

If an employee is furloughed and then the employer institutes a reduction in force due to economic reasons, the employee has no right to job restoration.