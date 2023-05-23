Downtown Davenport is filled with historic buildings in which businesses share space, including a collection of connected buildings on East 2nd Street.

Inside the double doors of the red brick building at 220 Emerson Place are about a dozen businesses. Two occupy the third floor, one is on the second and the first floor houses the remainder. Right inside the doors is Austin Engineering, a landscaping, surveying and engineering firm. Across the hall in Suite 100 is Illuminate Healing Studio, owned by Becky Nakashima Brooke.

Brooke became trained in Reiki in 2011 after having children. While searching for a natural way to heal, she sought out a Reiki master and became trained in the craft.

“I totally believe in Western medicine, but I believe there’s also a lot of complimentary things you can do,” she said. “Most of the sessions I do here are healing (practices) that have been around forever.”

In her studio, Brooke offers Reiki, sound healing, yoga, Thai bodywork, meditation and aura and Chakra readings. The studio is split into multiple rooms to allow clients to fully relax, she said. The space she uses as her office is encased in bookshelves and windows that look onto the river and nearby Stompbox Brewing. It was formerly a law office.

Originally, Brooke had her studio in two smaller office spaces in the building. When her new space opened, she immediately jumped at the chance to move into a larger area.

The rest of the first floor is a maze of businesses that work side by side. One of Brooke’s neighbors is Applestone Homes, in Suite 101B. Owner JJ Condon is a real estate developer who uses his office to meet clients who are looking to build new homes and the designs to go with them.

Condon joked that one positive about being in the building was that he never had to worry about aches and pains — Inner Glow Bodywork and Yoga Studio and Summit Therapeutic Massage also occupy space in the building.

The real draw, Condon said, was that he loved the idea of having an office he could walk to. Accessibility was a big selling point for Olivia Aguilera, who opened Black Opal Nail Studio down the hall in April. Having lived downtown for 10 years, she knew it was the perfect place to open her first salon.

“I just love the community,” she said. “It’s just my home. I couldn’t leave it.”

Outside Aguilera’s salon, a hallway leads to the building behind it: 219 E. 2nd Street. Theo & Co. owner Annie Stopulos shares her space with Jeff Hankins, owner of The Gentlemen’s Barber Shop + Shave Parlor.

After spending six years in Los Angeles as a stylist, Stopulos moved back to the Quad-Cities to open her store in September 2019. She sells clothing, conducts fittings and consults on formal wear for weddings.

To her, the building is reminiscent of a Chelsea market: everything from clothing, to accounting to food — her neighbor is Blue Spruce General Store — can be found inside.

“It’s a one-stop shop for self-care,” she said.

Inside Blue Spruce, 217 E. 2nd St., the smell of fresh bread fills the air and floats into the hallway behind the kitchen. At 225 Emerson Place is an office for J C Dillon Plumbing Inc, a utility contractor, and an office for First Command Financial Services.

The second floor is home to Rock River Family Offices and the third is shared by Arthur J. Gallagher Insurance and Bray Architects. The latter moved into 220 Emerson Place in 2019.

A brief history

The block has been home to many business over the past 150 years.

In 1871, Capt. August E. Reimers opened a candy factory, according to Find a Grave. Three years later, he brought in William Fernald and the company became the Reimers & Fernald Candy & Cracker Factory.

According to an article in The Daily Times from March 1, 1880, the company did $120,000 in candy sales the year before. Adjusting for inflation, that’s more than $3.6 million today.

The building eventually was sold to the National Biscuit Company, then changed hands several more times.

In 1921, Crane Co. built an $85,000 building at 213 E. 2nd Street, according to an article in The Daily Times dated Sept. 30, 1921. The building that would have cost $1.4 million in today’s dollars is now the home to Theo & Co. and Blue Spruce General Store.

The building at 220 Emerson Place housed many tenants, including Davenport Cement. It was renovated in 1986 and included an 84-foot long skylight, according to a Quad-City Times story from 1993.

That same year, Trissel, Graham and Toole Insurance Co. purchased the building. In June 2008 it was used for storage and had a fire. It was sold to the current owner, Pete Stopulos, in 2017.