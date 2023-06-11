The building at 324 Main St. in Davenport dates back more than 100 years, but it has repeatedly faced maintenance and structural issues since 2020.

This timeline, drawn from Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus reporting, city inspection records and other documents and lawsuit filings, details the history of the building in the lead-up and aftermath of its partial collapse on May 28, 2023, which killed three men.

1900s — Listed on national register in 1983

The brick-over-steel building at 324 N. Main Street, Davenport, was constructed in the early 1900s. It opened as the Hotel Davenport in 1907 with 150 rooms and was heralded by a newspaper at the time as one of the “finest hosteleries west of Chicago.”

A 1939 fire damaged the sixth floor on the northwest side, according to newspaper articles at the time.

The Davenport was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1983.

In the mid-1980s, it was rehabbed by a Des Plaines, Illinois-developer who undertook a $5.5 million project to turn it into apartments. The original 150 hotel rooms became 78 rental units and opened in 1987, according to Quad-City Times archives.

2015 — City Center Properties buys building

After changing ownership several times between 1985 and the 2000s, City Center Properties, LLC, founded by Mark Roemer, bought the building in 2015. In 2019, Roemer moved the deed over to another of his corporations, Waukee Investments I, LLC.

January 2020 — Unspecified violations cited

City logs noted that an inspector, indicated by the initials TCH, notified Davenport Development and Neighborhood Services Director Rich Oswald on Jan. 30, 2020, of the “severity” of unspecified violations and that “there is a possibility of having to close the building. TCH noted they received verbal confirmation from Oswald to go ahead with the inspection. Oswald said, according to the log: “I’m not afraid of closing the building down. Go ahead and proceed.”

August 2020 — Bricks fell from building

Fire Marshal Jim Morris flagged that bricks were falling from the building onto the sidewalk at the east-facing side of the building, according to inspection logs. The city blocked off sidewalks and closed traffic lanes on West 4th and Main streets. “Loose blocks were removed and wall secured with lumber,” a city inspector noted.

September 2020 — Wold's company begins repairs

Alliance Contracting, a company owned by Andrew Wold, began construction on replacing the building’s roof Sept. 15, according to city inspection logs.

The city began including Wold on emails “due to the understanding that Wold is in the process of purchasing the property,” logs noted.

November 2020 — Bricks crumbling

Photos taken by city of Davenport inspectors on Nov. 18, Dec. 2, Dec. 16, Dec. 23, 2020, and Jan. 11, 2021, show bricks visibly crumbling or missing and some cracks in the wall.

December 2020 — Repairs to brick work

Inspector logs from the city of Davenport indicate that the roof replacement was completed and permit closed Dec. 7, 2020.

Dec. 15: an inspector noted they’d driven by the west wall “and noticed holes and additional deterioration of the west wall.”

Dec. 17: Davenport issued a building permit to then-owner Waukee Investments I, LLC, to perform repairs to the brick façade. Waukee hired Alliance Contracting, a company owned by Wold, to do the work.

January 2021 — Inspectors meet with repairman

Then-chief building official for Davenport Trishna Pradhan met with a brick repairman and was supposed to meet with Wold. Inspectors were assured Wold “will be securing the west wall,” but he showed up late to the meeting after Pradhan had left. An engineering report from Chris Townsend Engineering was pending, according to inspection logs.

February 2021 — City grants violation extension

The city granted an extension to the then-building owner and contractors to allow them more time to correct violations. Work to “repair, replace, and/or install any/all exterior block/brick/stucco/stone as necessary” per a structural engineer’s report must start before May 14, 2021, the order stated. The order also required replacing windows, window trim and repairing and painting the main entryway’s ceiling. The order lists 20 apartment units that were “substandard-vacant” and must be inspected "prior to re-occupancy by anyone for any reason.”

May 2021 — More code violations found

On May 14, 2021, an inspector noted they “found west exterior wall in semi-completed form with scattered un-grouted areas painted over.” The inspector wrote that they’d sent billing for reinspection and sent a new violations report, which ordered the owner to replace missing brick mortar and reseal areas.

The same inspector wrote that the state was unable to contact the owner of the building to get verification of an inspection on building elevators that had previously failed inspection Jan. 20, 2020.

June 2021 — Wold buys property

Andrew Wold, through his corporation Davenport Hotel LLC, purchased the building for $4.193 million, a deal that closed June 21, according to county records.

July 2021 — City requests engineering analysis

Pictures dated July 15 show walls cracking and bowing at the building.

July 19: City of Davenport issued a notice to Wold, identifying “structural deterioration” of west exterior wall, and said structural engineering analysis was “required to make proper repairs.” Wold would have to “repair/replace any/all identified deteriorated/questionable exterior walls and or structural wall components.”

September 2021 — Final Official Notice issued

Sept. 7, issues with the west wall still hadn’t been corrected. The city of Davenport issued a “Final Official Notice,” mandating the owner to produce a structural engineering report “on west wall structural integrity” that details the scope of work and repairs required.

February 2023 — Engineer conducts emergency visit

Feb. 2: The city ordered the owner to provide a report by a structural engineer to assure 324 Main St. was not an imminent danger, immediately secure the exterior veneer and provide a report within 48 hours for remediation and repair.

Chief Building Official Trishna Pradhan noted, “part of the southwest wall has been gradually failing. This is seen to continue on the inside wythes of brick masonry as well. There is visible crumbling of this exterior load bearing wall under the support beam. The exterior brick veneer has separated allowing rain/ice to build up causing further damage.”

“Emergency vacate orders will be posted on the building if the failing masonry area is not secured per this letter,” she wrote.

Engineer: Damaged area not an imminent danger

Feb. 2: An emergency site visit was performed by David Valliere of Select Structural Engineering.

He wrote that “the main takeaway from the inspection is that this damaged area is not an imminent danger to the entire building and its residents. An evacuation or lockout of the building is not necessary at this time. The damage will still be addressed and repaired.”

Valliere said two beams needed to be shored soon with heavy posts so permanent repairs, likely involving the replacement of the area of the wall, could be applied

Photos from inspection logs showed an area of damaged brick.

MidAmerican Energy complains about west wall

On or before Feb. 3: MidAmerican Energy complained to city of Davenport about condition of the west wall, and city officials, including Pradhan, were on site to observe conditions.

Engineer: Two east-west beams need to be shored

Feb. 8: Valliere wrote a follow-up report, noting that two east-west beams needed to be shored. An 8-foot-by-4-foot brick wall needed replacing and a concrete masonry unit wall would be suitable to do so. He noted that the wall shouldn’t be demolished all at once, and “there are many unknown factors in the construction and stability of a 100-year-old masonry structure.”

Permit issued for masonry repairs

Feb. 22: City of Davenport issued a permit to Davenport Hotel, LLC, for structural masonry repairs to west elevation as specified in the engineers report by Valliere that identified Bi-State Masonry as the contractor performing the work.

Engineer discovered new problem

Feb. 23: Valliere made another site visit, and on Feb. 28, he documented his findings to the city regarding a new problem. He pointed out that the area immediately to the north of the work area had a large and potentially dangerous "void" beneath the façade.

March 2023 — Bi-State Masonry off the job

March 1: Inspection reports note that Bi-State masonry was off the job because “owner did not agree to their change order for installing brick outside”

April 2023 — Work passes three inspections

Work then appears to have resumed, and it appeared to pass three more city inspections on April 12, April 21 and May 1. In the last one, the inspector noted “repair work has been completed per Engineer’s Report.”

May 24 — Engineer warns of façade coming loose

Valliere followed up and noticed several large patches of façade separating from the building in a May 24 report. The firm warned portions were ready to fall immediately and would create a safety hazard for cars and passersby. Valliere said the owner blocked off the area with cones and started to remove drywall from inside the wall to get a view of what was going on. The report also noted two former window openings, roughly 12-feet-by-6-feet, that were bricked over years before. The façade on and between those was bulging and, “looks poised to fall.” The brick above the windows needed to be secured, the report stated.

“This is to keep the entire face of the building from falling away when the bottom area(s) come loose,” he noted.

Wall appears to be losing stability

After ripping out drywall, Select Structural confirmed the windows were never filled, but a façade was placed over the openings, unsupported.

“This lack of bracing helps explain why the façade is currently about to topple outward. The brick façade is unlikely to be preserved in place, but it can be brought down in a safe, controlled manner,” Valliere said.

Just north of the window openings was another issue, he wrote. The wall appeared to be losing stability and was causing deformation. The wall was visibly bowing. The firm said the culprit could be a weak beam and said a steel column to support it would alleviate the pressure.

May 25 — Photos show wall bowing

Photos dated May 25 from city inspection logs showed the wall continuing to bow and two-by-fours leaning against the wall.

May 26 — Contractor warns workers of danger

A masonry contractor said he told workers “Get away. You’re going to die.”

May 27 — Development official calls 911

At 2:46 p.m., a Downtown Davenport Partnership employee made a non-emergency call to report the west wall bulging, saying that someone should check it out. The Davenport Fire Department was on scene at 2:51 p.m. and cleared the scene at 2:55 p.m.

May 28 - Building's west wall collapses

4:55 p.m.: Emergency services are called to the Davenport Hotel apartments at 4:55 p.m., finding a large section of the west wall collapsed.

The site had a large natural gas leak and water raining down from the broken pipes. MidAmerican shut off the gas lines to the building and Iowa American Water shut off the water.

News conference: seven rescued, others escorted

8 p.m.: Mayor Mike Matson held a news conference, saying multiple agencies from the Quad-Cities region responded “with the sole purpose of finding people and getting them out of the building.” Fire Chief Mike Carlsten said during the news conference that firefighters immediately rescued seven people and escorted more than a dozen who were escaping the building on their own. The north side of St. Anthony Catholic Church served as a reunification point.

Air Ambulance lands on Harrison Street

9:48 p.m.: a MedForce Air Ambulance landed on Harrison Street between the police station and city hall. MABAS43 and MABAS39 units and Iowa Task Force 1 Urban Search and Rescue also arrived on scene to locate victims within the structure.

10:25 p.m.: Rescue crews began entering the apartment building. MABA43, Medic and local medical professionals located and extricated one individual in the late hours. Lexus Berry spoke with the Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus. She said her wife, Quanishia White-Berry, was trapped beneath the wreckage and had to undergo a field amputation above her left knee to free her.

May 29 — City announces demolition to start May 30

Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation for Scott County.

After multiple rescue operations over the course of 24 hours, crews ended rescue and search operations.

City said that after extensive rescue operations, “no confirmed viable signs of life were noted.”

Chief Strategy Officer Sarah Ott said in an initial news release Monday morning that demolition was scheduled to begin May 30 and that Wold was served with a notice and order for demolition.

Crowd forms, seeking loved ones

A crowd began to form outside the collapse site behind the fence and relatives who gathered at the site said their loved ones were still missing.

8 p.m.: Resident Lisa Brooks was rescued from a fourth-floor apartment window.

After rescuing Brooks, firefighters were using the bucket ladder to search for others through the window.

During the evening of May 29, a crowd began gathering outside of the collapse site where fences had been put up. People were chanting and holding signs that said “who is in the rubble” as family members told media outlets their loved ones were still unaccounted for.

An updated statement was sent out later in the evening that the city was going to evaluate the timetable for demolition.

May 30 — Building owner cited

The city of Davenport cited Wold, accusing him of failing to maintain the property in a safe, sanitary and structurally sound condition.

A crowd gathered outside city hall and collapse site, protesting for the city to search building again before demolition.

Family members of Branden Colvin Sr. and Ryan Hitchcock came forward, saying the two remained unaccounted for.

About 11 a.m. the city held a news conference, saying five people were unaccounted for and two were likely to be in the building.

Fire Marshal Jim Morris said rescue crews were planning another sweep of building.

City worked with the Humane Society to rescue animals in the building.

Around 1:30 p.m., two cats had been recovered from evacuated apartments. Six cats, two snakes and one lizard were recovered from the building, and the Humane Society checked over them before reuniting them with their owners.

2 p.m. A search crew entered the building.

4:30 p.m. City sent out an update confirming the additional sweep and rescue of pets and saying the stability of the building continued to degrade.

Wold and Village Property Management issued statement that they have been working closely with the American Red Cross and other agencies to assist displaced tenants affected by this event.

May 31 — City releases hundreds of pages building reports

City put notice to vacate signs on doors of businesses and apartments in the 200 block of 3rd Street.

Around 6 p.m. the city released hundreds of pages of documents detailing structural engineering reports, notices of violations, orders to vacate some apartments and resident complaints over the past three years.

City announced it had hired engineering firm Shive Hattery to assess damage to the building and structural stability.

City sent a formal request to the state level Emergency Operations Center through Homeland Security for additional support and to use state assets to assist with recovery operations.

June 1 — City inspector steps down

The city announced inspector Trishna Pradhan had resigned.

Two of five individuals unaccounted for were found alive; one had moved to Texas and the other was found locally in Davenport. Branden Colvin Sr., Ryan Hitchcock and Daniel Prien remained unaccounted for, and Davenport Police Chief Jeff Bladel said their apartments were among the parts of the building that collapsed.

Noon: Red Cross began to provide housing for displaced individuals or families at the former Select Specialty Hospital at 1111 W. Kimberly Road.

About 4 p.m. Iowa Task 1 Urban Search and Rescue arrived on scene with canines and about 50 people to search the rubble and rooms for survivors and those “presumed to have perished inside,” a rescue team representative said in a news conference.

Crews completed a search of the rooms before sundown.

About 9:40 p.m. crews began having search dogs sniff through the top of the rubble and rooms that were accessible.

As the night progressed and spilled past midnight into June 2, Iowa Task Force 1 installed wood shoring on the exterior walls.

Rubble began to be slowly removed as search and recovery continued.

June 2 — First of several lawsuits filed

A negligence lawsuit was filed in Scott County court on behalf of Mildred Harrington, a building tenant, and Rijeh Garnett, a tenant of a nearby building. It named Davenport Hotel LLC as the defendant. The case was pending as of June 9.

Crews worked through the night to continue search and recovery efforts, and a tarp went up on the entire fenced area in the early hours of Friday morning

4:05 p.m. the city released an update sharing how impacted residents and businesses of 324 Main, and surrounding businesses and residents could receive financial help from the city and announcing an event on June 3 to help connect victims with the resources. Crews continued to move rubble as they searched through it.

June 3 — Branden Colvin's body recovered

In the early hours of the morning crews began a limited level of demolition removing pieces of the building to control falling hazards.

About 11 a.m. Davenport Crime Scene Unit could be seen on-scene.

11:59 a.m.: Branden Colvin Sr.'s body was recovered.

Branden Colvin Sr.’s family confirmed that the city notified them he was found deceased. Ryan Hitchcock and Daniel Prien remained unaccounted.

The Northwest Illinois Incident Management Team was requested by the city to assist in the recovery process.

June 4 — Ryan Hitchcock's body recovered

Crews continued search efforts for search and rescue through the night. City released an update saying operations continued to focus on the material pile and removing it and said work would continue throughout the day with crews working 12 hour shifts.

12:25 p.m.: Hitchcock's body was recovered.

Colvin Sr.,’s family held a vigil for him along with Hitchcock and Prien. The city had not yet announced any of three had been recovered.

June 5 — Daniel Prien's body recovered

2:30 a.m.: Prien's body was recovered.

City confirmed the recovery of the three bodies, including the timing of the recoveries.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds visited the collapsed site.

City announced in the evening that Iowa Task Force 1 Urban Search and Rescue team demobilized its search, rescue and recovery efforts after determining that the building is clear of collapse victims and collapsed building material from the foundation had been removed

A negligence lawsuit was filed on behalf of Dayna Feuerbach, a building tenant. It names numerous defendants, including Wold and Davenport Hotel LLC. The case was pending as of June 9.

June 6 — Dismantling began

Operations transition to the dismantling of the The Davenport apartment complex and crews continued clearing debris from the site.

Some roads in the area began to reopen.

June 7 — Another lawsuit filed

A negligence lawsuit was filed on behalf of Quanishia White-Cotton Berry and Lexus Berry, building tenants. It names numerous defendants, including Wold and Davenport Hotel LLC. The case was pending as of June 9.

June 8 — Five apartments evacuated at nearby building

After an inspection raised structural concerns, the city of Davenport evacuated five still-occupied residential units at the Executive Square Building, 400 and 410 N. Main St. The building is adjacent to the collapse and the evacuation was done out of an abundance of caution, the city said. The rest of Executive Square had already been evacuated.

The inspection was done on buildings adjacent to 324 Main St. "in advance of increased dismantling activity," a city spokesperson said.

June 9 — First legal hearing held

The first hearing in the citation against Davenport Hotel LLC, issued May 30, was held in the Scott County Courthouse. Wold's attorney entered a "nolo contendere" plea, but it was rejected as improper by the judge. Wold did not appear. A new hearing was set for June 12.

