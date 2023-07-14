Teaching has been on the mind of Alleena Blackwell since she was young, and she’s never been closer to that dream than she is now.

“I've always enjoyed being around kids and doing stuff and activities with them,” she said. “Then once I got into high school I took an intro to education class where I was able to go to a third grade classroom and that was really my big moment of ‘this is definitely what I wanna do.’”

Compared to her fellow graduates going into fields or furthering their degrees, Blackwell is preparing to go back to school in a different way than her peers.

She’ll be finishing her final year as an elementary education major and while she’s lived in Davenport her entire life, she’s used to crossing into Illinois for most of her educational needs.

Her normal school day involves crossing the bridge between Iowa and Illinois to attend classes at Western Illinois University. She does the same while she’s student teaching at Earl Hanson Elementary School in Rock Island during the year.

While she’s always been in touch with the Davenport area and has no plans to leave, her teaching license is in Illinois for a good reason.

“Comparing Iowa to Illinois, I can’t exactly give a number– but I can say that it’s probably anywhere from an $8,000 to 10,000 difference in pay,” Blackwell said.

How do you see Iowa’s government affecting your life?

Blackwell, like many Iowans, is seeing a monumental shift for public school standards that she says she's fortunate to not be part of.

“I’m becoming a teacher and being under a government that prioritizes private education over public education, I think is a problem,” she said.

Her main concerns lie with the increase of private school prioritization she's seeing from her governor, Kim Reynolds, with the passing of The Students First Education Savings Accounts (ESAs) Act, an approved plan for state funding towards private school students.

Blackwell’s been preparing to enter the elementary education field since high school after completing her school's dual enrollment plan, which sped up her time at WIU by two years.

She only has one more semester at WIU, student teaching at Earl Hansen before she's receives her degree and figures out where she will be teaching.

But like many of her fellow educators, she's prepping for many of her classroom needs to come right out of her paycheck, knowing the limited resources she'll be supplied by her district.

“I’m provided with chairs, desks, a smart board and that’s pretty much it, so a lot of money we have to bring out of our pocket to even make our classroom a homey environment,” she said.

What are the biggest challenges you face in your everyday life?

Blackwell's biggest achievement besides completing school a year early is becoming a first-generation graduate for her family, alongside her older brother.

“I’ll be 20-years-old with a bachelor’s degree so I definitely like to give myself a little bit of praise for that,” Blackwell said.

Her other strength comes with being a Black female teacher, which she wished she saw more of during her own educational experience.

“I think maybe I had one teacher of color in my entire 12 years of school,” she said. “Kind of being able to be that teacher now, I really hold that with passion in my heart.”

She's glad to be a role model for many kids in the Rock Island district.

But she’s concerned with the different shift many Iowa teachers will be making due to recently passed laws in Iowa.

Blackwell is infuriated with the laws restricting discussions about sexual and gender identity in classrooms, especially the recent law that requires educators to notify parents if their child wants to be considered a different gender or pronoun, a breach of the teacher-student confidentiality she says she and other educators hold themselves to.

“A lot of students come to us as teachers as their safe space, and for there to be a law that we’re required to notify parents or guardians that their child wants to be considered a different gender – I find that ridiculous," she said.

This combined with legislation about banning books comes as a direct contrast to Illinois prohibiting book bans.

While Blackwell doesn’t have to follow Iowa’s new legislation, she doesn’t want to stand by while it occurs in her home state.

What issues do you wish the government paid more attention to? Less attention to?

Several of Blackwell’s concerns fall under an educational umbrella as a student and a teacher.

Her current feelings related to improvements within the government fall not only on her own beliefs, but under the notion of her students. Across state differences, Blackwell fears the difference in educational control may reach all the way to the national level with out-of-state motions to dissolve the Department of Education.

“I mean the Department of Education focuses on mostly all the funding, I mean so now we’re leaving the funding to the state level? Where is all of our funding going to go? To private education?” she said.

Blackwell is already aware of failing programs throughout public schools, including school bus systems and free meal programs if the government diverted all of their power to individual states. Above all, she fears how each state would dominate their own style of teaching and the differences in knowledge students would have to adjust to which she's seen across different state educational guidelines.

Blackwell doesn't justify the neglect she's seen related to gun violence, amidst the message to “protect the children,” commonly used as the main argument against gender identity in schools.

“I feel like if I’m in the government’s standpoint and I’m saying I want to protect the children, the first thing I’m going to is look at why are so many children dying from guns,” she said. “I’m sorry, but this drag queen in a book is going to affect our student? In what way is it going to affect a student versus a gun being brought into a school and children dying?”

Iowans moving forward

For now Blackwell is taking the summer off before her graduation dons her last and first chapter into an ever changing field.

She plans to stay close to the Quad-City area with her mother and brother, but will be finding a school in Illinois to teach at with her license.

In the meantime, she is excited for events leading up to the Quad-City Times Bix 7, including the celebrations and the possibility of running in the race.