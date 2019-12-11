What led to John Deere layoffs? In Davenport visits, 2020 candidate Andrew Yang blames automation

The Freedom Dividend has numerous critics. Some decry its costs (hundreds of billions per year). Some conservatives say it would devalue work.

The idea gets to Yang’s vision for how redistributed tax dollars can help level a playing field tilted toward corporate and tech interests. “The big problem in American life right now is that we’re sold a bill of goods where we’re told, ‘we don’t have the money,’” Yang told the Times editorial board. “Of course we have the money. We’re the richest, most advanced economy in the history of the world."

“These companies are profiting from our data to the tune of tens of billions of dollars,” he added, “and we’re not seeing a dime.”

Yang points to automation as a major culprit for the issues roiling the nation. His supporters tend to agree. "Technology really is taking over everything," Moore said, citing job losses in retail and transportation.

For evidence of the macro-level changes occurring in the American economy, Yang pointed to farms. Over the last century, the number of small farms has dwindled due to agricultural consolidation. Thanks to automation and other technologies, big farms and big factories alike can do more with fewer workers.