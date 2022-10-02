What Moline is getting for its $3.1 million

The rambling old elevator-making campus on the Moline riverfront is soon to be one of Moline's biggest-ever buys.

Spread out over a half-dozen acres, the former Montgomery Elevator Co. officially became KONE at the turn of the century and the home of Heritage Church in 2017. In its next life, it is becoming part of a clean slate for redevelopment of Moline's riverfront.

Teetering on 120,000 square feet, the collection of buildings just east of the old Interstate 74 bridge is a dizzying maze.

Pastor Paul Anderson, who handles building operations for Heritage Church, said it took him months to get used to the multitude of winding hallways, divided office space and attached warehouses.

"It's hard to keep track of where you are in the building," he said during a tour of the campus Friday. "You have to look out the windows to know where you are."

The many views of the Mississippi River supply the bread crumbs that allow visitors to find their way.

Many of the over-sized windows were boarded over, especially in the main warehouse. Other windows were added during five years of updates and renovations by Heritage. The first buildings on the property, Anderson said, were the manufacturing spaces that sit between the river and the city-owned Spiegel Building on River Drive.

As additions came, including a multi-story office building, the campus migrated toward the river.

The buildings are so ample, leaders and congregants of Heritage Church didn't know their purchase included a pair of escalators until they tore out a couple of walls. A prototype for an escalator design, it was simply walled off shortly after being tested, Anderson said.

Some members of the church were so curious about the escalators' function, congregants who worked for Montgomery and/or KONE located a retired company engineer in Texas, he said, to get advice on how to get the steps running.

"We got it running for one day and were satisfied," Anderson said. "They're really not up to code as stairs, so we were advised not to use them."

But access is not an issue in the building.

The biggest issue for the new owner now appears to be future use. The iconic KONE tower, long used as an elevator-testing tower, is impractical as an ingredient in riverfront redevelopment. Its primary purpose was elevator testing, which is why the tower contains four elevator shafts.

However, the two upper floors have much less usable space than most people would think, Anderson said. Divided by shafts, available sections of floor space are only about 500 square feet on each of the two upper floors, he said.

Moline has many decisions to make, because the campus contains several buildings of varying uses, size and age. Overall, engineers have deemed the buildings on the property sound, durably built and appropriate for renovation, Anderson said.

From the time Heritage bought the property, the pastor said, the church has remained true to its missions. When they first took over, for instance, they found that KONE had left behind more than 1,000 pieces of furniture.

"It was like a zombie apocalypse in here," he said.

The left-behind furniture also posed an opportunity: The church donated it to about 50 recipients, including many non-profit groups.

Church leaders threw themselves into a partnership several years ago with Toys for Tots, supplying the Christmas/Marine Corps giveaway program with storage and distribution space. Heritage also supplied office space to several of their "non-profit friends."

They kept up the tradition of raising a Christmas tree atop the tower each year and invited community groups to use their space for meetings and events. The church offices now are relocating to their Rock Island location while continuing to carry out their missions there and at the Esperanza Center in Moline and their church in Bettendorf.

"I have a lot of blood, sweat and tears in this," Anderson said. "We followed God's plan and think we're doing the right thing. We were able to take care of the buildings until the city could take over.

"We all win."

Standing in the center of the original warehouse, he pointed to the boarded-up windows on the three walls surrounding him. The size of overhead garage doors, uncovering the windows would produce "stunning" views of the new bridge, its connected bike path, the river and portions of the downtown.

"Something really awesome could happen in here," Anderson said.

Moline has for several years been considering plans for riverfront property that is seeing daylight for the first time in nearly a century, thanks to the demolition of ramps from the old I-74 bridge.

City leaders continue to entertain possibilities for dozens of acres downtown that appear to be headed toward a variety of residential, commercial, retail and recreational offerings.