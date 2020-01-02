What's new at the Figge? In 2019, the Davenport art museum acquired 136 new works of art

Up until the 1960s, the Davenport Art Gallery, now the Figge Art Museum, had a rule prohibiting the acquisition of abstract works.
Although abstraction-ism was largely accepted as a legitimate style by the 1930s, the leaders of the Davenport gallery viewed it as a passing fad that wasn't interesting and certainly wasn't for Davenport, Andrew Wallace, manager of collections and exhibitions, said.
As a result, the Figge has gaps in its collection where abstract works should be — abstract being art works that do not show what something actually looks like but instead use shapes and colors to achieve an effect.
Several steps toward filling that gap were taken last year with the acquisition of various abstracts, including "Homage to John Brown and the Abolitionists" by Madie Taylor, an African-American artist originally from Fort Dodge, Iowa, Wallace said.
"Homage" is one of 136 works acquired by the Figge during 2019. Acquisition goals include filling gaps, adding to established collections and better representation of women, minority and regional artists.
Significantly, fewer than 20 of the overall number were purchased; the remainder were donated, many by aging artists winnowing down their collections, Wallace said.
The"Homage" painting appears to be a canvas painted entirely black with the exception of vertical white line and a few red smudges.
But what appears as black paint is actually roofing felt that the artist salvaged from his church, Wallace explained. Bits of dirt and mold impregnated in the fiber become part of the pigment.
The white line is symbolic of the struggle by abolitionists to rectify the myriad evils of slavery, and the red represents the physical price they sometimes had to pay.
In addition to filling a gap in abstracts, "Homage" adds to the Figge's holding of African-American and Iowa artists.
Following is a look at other works that came into the collection last year:
• Sketches and drawings that led to creation of the landmark Rock Island mural of Sauk warrior Black Hawk on the back side of buildings in the 1700 block on 2nd Avenue.
The sketches are from the early 1990s when New York artist Richard Haas was in Rock Island developing ideas for what eventually became the 40-foot-high, three-dimensional-looking mural facing the Mississippi River.
The mural is particularly striking in that Black Hawk, standing on a pedestal, appears to jut out from the building, an architectural illusion achieved with a painting technique known as "trompe l'oeil," or "fool the eye." Haas is a master of this technique.
• Two series of photo portraits by contemporary artist Paul D'Amato, Chicago, one of African Americans living in Chicago's west side and the other of Latin Americans of the barrio.
The lighting on one of the African American portraits is reminiscent of the Dutch master Rembrandt who achieved exceptional realism through his trademark light and shadow effects.
• A large (6¼ feet by 5½ feet), intentionally disturbing oil painting titled "Malaise of Discontent," showing harmful, human encroachment on the natural world.
Three ivory-billed woodpeckers, a magnificent American bird species now believed extinct, and several luna moths and magnolia blossoms are juxtaposed next to images that include a man smoking a cigarette while his dog defecates on the ground, a road sign punctured by bullet holes and a power plant spewing smoke.
The work was donated by contemporary artist Mark Messersmith, now teaching in Florida.
Messersmith invited staff members to select what they wanted from his collection, and Wallace said they picked "Malaise" because the environmental questions the painting raises are a good addition to the museum.
"We feel it is a wonderful way to talk about environmental issues in a way that is a little less daunting," Wallace said. "Young people, school groups, will have a lot to talk about.
"Plus, we think it's cool."
• "Strike Up the Band," an oil painting by Red Grooms, of New York, that dispels the notion that art is serious and sober. His work injects playfulness, fun and color in a cartoon-like depiction of a parade in New York City.
The baton twirler has thrown her golden baton high into the bright blue sky, as a marching band follows behind and skyscrapers lean in at various angles.
• A "rediscovered" circa 1926 impressionistic painting titled "Autumn Foliage" by American woman painter Lilla Cabot Perry, of Boston. Although Perry was recognized in her time — her works were exhibited in the World's Colombian Exposition in Chicago in 1893 — her work fell from consciousness but now is being revived, Wallace said.
Her work shows that while male impressionists are more widely known, women were working at the same time, too. The painting will become part of a "small but growing collection of American impressionists in the Figge collection," he said.