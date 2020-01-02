What's new at the Figge? In 2019, the Davenport art museum acquired 136 new works of art

Significantly, fewer than 20 of the overall number were purchased; the remainder were donated, many by aging artists winnowing down their collections, Wallace said.

The"Homage" painting appears to be a canvas painted entirely black with the exception of vertical white line and a few red smudges.

But what appears as black paint is actually roofing felt that the artist salvaged from his church, Wallace explained. Bits of dirt and mold impregnated in the fiber become part of the pigment.

The white line is symbolic of the struggle by abolitionists to rectify the myriad evils of slavery, and the red represents the physical price they sometimes had to pay.

In addition to filling a gap in abstracts, "Homage" adds to the Figge's holding of African-American and Iowa artists.

Following is a look at other works that came into the collection last year:

• Sketches and drawings that led to creation of the landmark Rock Island mural of Sauk warrior Black Hawk on the back side of buildings in the 1700 block on 2nd Avenue.