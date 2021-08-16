What they're saying about Afghanistan

“After days of avoiding the press and the American people, President Biden’s bad faith spin of his catastrophic exit and gross mishandling of the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan is insulting." -- Sen. Joni Ernst

"Pres Biden said in Feb to world “America is back” He’s right- all the way back to 1975 w American allies clinging desperately to US aircraft to escape after our government broke promise to protect them," Sen. Chuck Grassley, via Twitter