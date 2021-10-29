What time can you trick-or-treat? Here's the rundown for the Quad-Cities

Unless otherwise noted, trick-or-treat times are for Sunday, Oct. 31.
IOWA
• Bettendorf: 5-7:30 p.m.
• Bettendorf Halloween Parade: Oct. 30, 6 p.m., starting at Middle Rd. and 23rd St.
• Blue Grass: 4-6 p.m.
• Buffalo: 5-7 p.m.
• Clinton: Oct. 30, 6-8 p.m.
• Davenport: 4:30-7 p.m.
• Davenport Halloween Parade: Oct. 30, 6:30 p.m., starting at 3rd and Pershing.
• Davenport (Grace Family Church, Trunk-or-Treat): Oct. 29, 6:30-8 p.m.
• DeWitt: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
• Donahue: 5-7 p.m.
• Durant: 4:30-6:30 p.m.
• Eldridge: 4-7 p.m.
• LeClaire: 6-8 p.m.
• LeClaire downtown Witches’ Walk and Costume Parade: Oct. 30, 1 p.m.
• Long Grove: 5-7 p.m.
• Maquoketa: 5-7 p.m.
• Princeton: Oct. 30, 5-7 p.m.
• Muscatine: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
• Riverdale: 5-7:30 p.m.
• Walcott: 5-7 p.m.
• Welton: 5-7 p.m.
• West Liberty: 6-7:30 p.m.
ILLINOIS
• Aledo: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
• Aledo (United Methodist Church Trunk or Treat): 5:30-7:30 p.m.
• Alpha: 6-8 p.m.
• Andalusia: 5-7 p.m.
• Andover: 2-5 p.m.
• Annawan: 4:30-6:30 p.m.
• Atkinson: 5-7 p.m.
• Cambridge: 5-7 p.m.
• Carbon Cliff: 5-7 p.m.
• Coal Valley: 5-8 p.m.
• Coal Valley (Niabi, Boo at the Zoo): Oct. 30-31, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Colona: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
• Cordova: 5-7 p.m.
• East Moline: 5-8 p.m.
• East Moline Fright Night: Oct. 29, 5-7 p.m. spooky trick-or-treat car drive beginning at 6th St. and 15th Ave.
• East Moline (Hope Creek Care Center trunk-or-treat): 5-8 p.m.
• Erie: 5-7 p.m.
• Fulton: Oct. 30, 6-8 p.m.
• Galesburg: 5-8 p.m.
• Galva: 5-7 p.m.
• Geneseo: 4-7 p.m.
• Geneseo (downtown, Boo-tiful Saturday): Oct. 30, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
• Hampton: 5-8 p.m.
• Hillsdale: 5-7 p.m.
• Kewanee: 5-7 p.m.
• Matherville: 5-7 p.m.
• Milan: 4:30-7 p.m.
• Moline: 5-8 p.m.
• Moline (Faith Lutheran Church Trunk-or-Treat): Oct. 30, 2-4 p.m.
• Monmouth: 5:30-8 p.m.
• New Boston: 5-7 p.m.
• Orion: 5-7 p.m.
• Port Byron: 5-8 p.m.
• Port Byron (Countryside Christian Church, Indoor Trick-or-Treat, games, food): Oct. 30, 5-7 p.m.
• Princeton: 5-8 p.m.
• Rock Falls: 4:30-7 p.m.
• Rock Island: 5-8 p.m.
• Seaton: 5:30-7:30
• Sherrard: 5-7 p.m.
• Sherrard Fire Station (trunk-or-treat): 5-7 p.m.
• Silvis: 5-8 p.m.
• Sterling: 4:30-7 p.m.
• Viola: 5-7
• Woodhull: 6-8 p.m.