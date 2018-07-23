What to do during Bix week

1. Quad-City Times Bix 7
The 44th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 is almost here. Thousands of runners, walkers and spectators will take over the streets of Davenport during Saturday's 7-mile race, themed the "Year of the Family." Participants again include running legends Bill Rodgers, Joan Samuelson and Meb Keflezighi. The Bix 7 and Quick Bix, a two-mile fun run option, start at 8 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Brady and 4th streets. You can still register at Bix7.com.
8 a.m. Saturday, downtown Davenport, $48 to register
2. Street Fest
Also part of Bix weekend fun is the free, two-day Downtown Davenport Street Fest, which features live music, festival food and drinks as well as dozens of arts and crafts vendors. Street Fest kicks off at 11:30 a.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday with music scheduled through midnight on both days on a stage on 2nd Street between Harrison and Ripley streets. See acts such as Lojo Russo, Soul Storm, Rude Punch and Dirt Road Rockers.
Friday and Saturday, downtown Davenport. Free
3. Brady Street Sprints
7 p.m. Thursday, Brady Street hill. Free
4. Arconic's Jr. Bix 7
Kids 12 and under get their turn to race on the eve of the Quad-City Times Bix 7. The Arconic Jr. Bix 7 features a variety of races for different age groups:
- Ages 8-12 will race 7/10 mile
- Ages 6-7 will race a half-mile
- Ages 5 and under will race 70 yards
Entries to the Jr. Bix will be accepted Thursday and Friday during packet pick-up sessions at the RiverCenter in downtown Davenport. Races start at 6 p.m. Friday outside the Quad-City Times building. Race entry costs $16.
6 p.m. Friday, outside Quad-City Times building, $16
5. History and legacy of the Bix 7
The legendary Davenport-born Leon "Bix" Beiderbecke is known around the world for his jazz music. Locally, the Bix name is synonymous with Quad-City Times Bix 7 race. Learn about the history and legacy of Beiderbecke and the road race during this event on Monday at the Davenport Public Library at 321 Main St.
6:30 p.m. Monday, Davenport Public Library on Main. Free