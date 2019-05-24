For anyone who hasn't done so yet: Trying to pack gauze into a foam dummy isn't easy.
Even when I thought I was finished, my partner at the table (Andrea Bladel, Genesis Health System trauma coordinator) encouraged me to keep packing, because I could fit more gauze in there.
Yet as difficult and weird feeling as it is, I'm hoping my training that Saturday morning helps me in the event of needing to treat a major wound. That's the idea of the "Stop the Bleed" event I attended May 18, where Emergency Medical Technicians taught participants what to do to stop uncontrolled bleeding.
"May is National Stop the Bleed month, and we thought it's a great time to do a little spring cleaning around the office and bring people in to see what we've got going on," Genesis Health System Quality and Education Manager Chuck Gipson said of the event. "There's nothing worse than somebody dying of something that could've been prevented. If somebody can do something before police and EMS arrive, then more patients are going to have better outcomes."
During the hour I spent at Genesis, I learned about the ABCs of bleeding: Alert, Bleeding and Compress. But before even that, Gibson made sure to emphasize the most important rule: Ensure your own safety before you attempt anything.
"We don't want people to become more victims. If you are rendering aid to somebody in an unsafe scenario and you become injured yourself, when we show up in the ambulance now I have two people to take care of," Gibson told the class. He made a comparison to firefighters and paramedics; firefighters are trained and have the protective gear to go into the flames, while paramedics do not. "You are the No. 1 priority. So stop, move them to safety if it's an unsafe area."
The "Stop the Bleed" kits we used that had a number of useful tools, including gauze, sterile gloves and a tourniquet, but Gibson also noted that you can improvise with other things. If the only thing you have available is a dirty shop rag, he said, use it: You stop the bleeding, and the infection can be dealt with. A belt can make a tourniquet in a pinch; that helped save lives after the Boston Marathon bombing.
There's a specific order of events that happens when you need to stop the bleeding. First, someone on scene needs to alert 911. That alerts first responders and those on the line can help talk someone through what they need to do as well. Then, you need to find the Bleeding; that can include spurting blood, blood that won't stop, pooling blood, clothing or bandages soaked with blood or loss of limb. Then, you compress blood vessels to stop bleeding, which varies based on what tools you have and what's needed.
As part of the class, I got to try on a tourniquet for the first time. The manual for Stop the Bleed notes it will cause pain but is necessary, and they should be applied about 2 to 3 inches above the bleeding site though not on a joint. I can tell you they were underestimating; imagine a blood pressure cuff, but even tighter and more painful. Painful? Yes. Necessary? Even more so.
Finally, I tried packing a wound with gauze. That's required for life-threatening bleeding from anywhere on the body that's not an arm or a leg, or if you don't have a tourniquet for an arm or leg. Putting pressure on the wound is the easy part; it's making sure the bleeding has completely stopped that's tough. Gibson noted that it's uncomfortable for even paramedics to pack a wound with gauze, and he's right.
One attendee, Diane Peyton, came because her husband had heard about the event and thought it would be a good idea to learn. "We're getting older and accidents can happen," she said. "It's probably nothing I would have come on my own. I thought it was very interesting. I learned a lot."
While I have a certificate proclaiming my completion of the "Stop the Bleed" course, I don't know how I'll do in a real emergency. After all, my training took place in a clean classroom with the perfect tools for the job and a dummy to practice it on.
But I've got an idea of what to do, and there's that at least.