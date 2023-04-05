Rock Island's controversial Black Hawk Statue is being held by the city after severe weather knocked it down Tuesday, but its fate is yet to be decided.

Mayor Mike Thoms said the statue is in a fenced in area at the Rock Island Public Works Department and will remain there for now. The Rock Island City Council will discuss and vote on what the city should do with the statue April 10.

The council has a few different options, Thoms said — they can either keep it and possibly put it back up or sell it.

If the city decides to keep it, it can decide to have the statue put back up. If council decides to sell, it can either go through a request for proposals process or the city takes bids for it. The request for proposals process, Thoms said, would provide whomever the option to either have it put in a museum or even throw it away.

“No doubt it will leave some people unhappy no matter what we do,” he said.

As The Quad-City Times previously reported, the council approved donating the statue to Blackhawk Bank & Trust in Milan in February, but the planned move sparked controversy and the bank scrubbed the idea a few months later.

Members of the Quad Cities Native American Coalition and Native American advocates protested the donation of the statue at a March City Council meeting, saying the statue perpetuates negative stereotypes and shouldn't be displayed anywhere.

It stood on 11th Street for more than 60 years before high winds toppled it.