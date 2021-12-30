What to know about setting off fireworks on New Year’s in the Quad-Cities

Per Iowa law, the winter fireworks season is shorter than the summer. Sales ahead of the New Year’s holiday are limited to Dec. 10 through Jan. 3, while in the summer buyers can purchase fireworks from June 1 to July 8. Fireworks sellers during the summer can set up tents and temporary structures to sell fireworks during the summer season, but in the winter retailers can only sell from brick-and-mortar locations.

Bartlett said typically people looking to set off fireworks on New Year’s are looking for one or two fireworks, rather than in the hot summer months when families often look for a bunch of items to set off throughout the day.

In Davenport, Bettendorf, and Scott County, residents can shoot off fireworks on their own property or if they have permission from the property owner. Off-limits are public property, streets, or city parks.

Outside of the designated hours, residents could get a fine for shooting off fireworks.

In Bettendorf, fines range between $250 and $625, according to its ordinance. If fireworks are being illegally used at a residence and the person responsible for setting them off doesn’t come forward, the homeowner could be cited for a Disorderly House with a fine up to $625, according to the city.