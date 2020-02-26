What to know about the March 3 special election for the Eldridge Y project

Along with its fitness areas, the building would also feature areas for socializing.

"This type of facility is more than just a rec center, it's more than just getting into shape and losing weight," Stutting said. "It's a place where people can come and have relationships and build upon a ton of different programs."

The project is anticipated to cost $15 million, with $7 million each coming from the school district and the city of Eldridge, with $1 million contributed by the Scott County YMCA from fundraising. The school district's contribution would be funded through the SAVE 1 cent sales tax.

What will be voted on?

Two separate bond issues will be voted on in the election.

North Scott School District residents will vote on the use of the Public Education and Recreation Levy to provide revenue for ongoing capital expenses. While the Scott County Y would pay for ongoing operational costs, the PERL money would be used if there needed to be replacements for pool heaters or a roof. This requires a simple majority of over 50 percent to pass and would have an impact of $0.135, or approximately 13 and a half cents per $1,000 taxable valuation.