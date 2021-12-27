 Skip to main content
What were the most popular baby names in the Quad-Cities in 2021? We have the list
What were the most popular baby names in the Quad-Cities in 2021? We have the list

Nora Grace Hessman, first baby of 2021

Nora Grace Hessman is the first baby born in 2021 in the Quad-Cities. The daughter of Brittany and Mark Hessman of Coal Valley was born at 12:20 a.m. Friday at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Moline Birthplace.

The country's most popular baby names for 2021 mostly didn't top the lists from Quad-City birthing centers. According to babynames.com, Olivia was the most popular girls name nationally and Liam was the most popular boy’s name.

Here are the rankings for the Quad-Cities:

Trinity Bettendorf BirthPlace

Boys: Noah, Jackson, Miles, Roman, Silas

Girls: Everleigh, Cora, Olivia, Sophia, Mya

Trinity Moline BirthPlace

Boys: Jack/Jaxson, Levi, Lucas, Henry, Benjamin

Girls: Charlotte, Emery, Lily, Harper, Isabella

Genesis Birthing Center

Boys: Henry, Liam, Lucas, Jack, Oliver, Elijah and Theodore

Girls: Sophia, Olivia, Eleanor, Charlotte and Emma

The two hospitals also released names that best represent the diversity of the Quad-Cities.

Genesis Health System

Persephone (girl), Hay Tah (girl), E Mani (girl), Aqwaunis (boy), Iribagiza (boy) and E. Legend (boy)

Trinity Moline BirthPlace

Symphony, Chicago, Creedence, Saturn, Nation

Trinity Bettendorf BirthPlace

Mahaunie, Juniper

