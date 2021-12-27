What were the most popular baby names in the Quad-Cities in 2021? We have the list

The country's most popular baby names for 2021 mostly didn't top the lists from Quad-City birthing centers. According to babynames.com, Olivia was the most popular girls name nationally and Liam was the most popular boy’s name.
Here are the rankings for the Quad-Cities:
Trinity Bettendorf BirthPlace
Boys: Noah, Jackson, Miles, Roman, Silas
Girls: Everleigh, Cora, Olivia, Sophia, Mya
Trinity Moline BirthPlace
Boys: Jack/Jaxson, Levi, Lucas, Henry, Benjamin
Girls: Charlotte, Emery, Lily, Harper, Isabella
Genesis Birthing Center
Boys: Henry, Liam, Lucas, Jack, Oliver, Elijah and Theodore
Girls: Sophia, Olivia, Eleanor, Charlotte and Emma
The two hospitals also released names that best represent the diversity of the Quad-Cities.
Genesis Health System
Persephone (girl), Hay Tah (girl), E Mani (girl), Aqwaunis (boy), Iribagiza (boy) and E. Legend (boy)