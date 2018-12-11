Mark Senko, a veteran Rock Island County prosecutor, has died.
Senko, 65, Moline, died unexpectedly Monday at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria, according to Trimble Funeral Home.
Friends and colleagues remembered him Monday as a tough lawyer, a man who was not afraid to tell you what he thought and an avid trivia player.
John McGehee, the Rock Island County State’s Attorney, said he got to know Senko after becoming state’s attorney. Senko served as the interim state’s attorney after the resignation of Jeff Terronez until McGehee took over. He stayed on for a few years after and all told had decades of experience in the state’s attorney’s office, taking the tough cases.
“He did the murders, he did the really serious violent offenses,” McGehee said.
Walter Braud, chief judge of the 14th Judicial Circuit, said he knew Senko as a good prosecutor who performed his role in the criminal justice system.
“He was fierce in trying to prosecute cases and to do them right,” Braud said.
McGehee said Senko’s years of experience as a county prosecutor was an asset to the younger assistant state’s attorneys who could come to him with issues on their cases and get a very candid answer — Senko was a “no-nonsense” kind of guy.
“He would tell you how he saw it very directly,” McGehee said.
It was not about being mean, it was just how Senko communicated, he said.
Kim Crandall, of Davenport, said it was a trait of Senko’s outside the courtroom as well. People always knew where they stood with him.
“Mark was a little rough around the edges, but he was one of the most honest guys you’ll ever meet,” Crandall said.
Crandall said he got to know Senko by playing trivia with him on weekends for various events, something they did together for years.
“He was kind of our go-to sports guy,” Crandall said. “He was also good at history.”
McGehee said Senko attended Northwestern University and was a fan of the school’s football team — even when the team was not doing well. When he was not working, it was not hard to see that allegiance.
“He always had his Northwestern sweatshirt on,” McGehee said.
Crandall said he would not say he and Senko were best friends, but when Crandall’s sister died this year, Senko came to her visitation. He’d never met her, but Senko knew Crandall was hurting and upset.
At home, Senko was quiet, Deb Senko, his wife, said. She thought that was because of the work he did at the courts.
He spent time with his sons as they grew up, participating in the sports they played.
“He was really good about that,” Deb Senko said.
Senko played the trivia, he enjoyed sports and he liked to have beers and he enjoyed the Grateful Dead, she said.
She said they planned to keep the services casual; play the Grateful Dead and not dress up too fancy. She’s asked their sons to wear Cubs and Beard memorabilia.
Deb Senko said she planned to wear that Northwestern sweatshirt.
