Aging is great. You become wiser, have more free time, and … can’t move as well as you used to. Have more joint pain than you used to. And have less energy than you used to.

When these ailments start to creep into your golden years, you may immediately get down on yourself, lamenting the days where you could stay up until 2 a.m. with friends and get to work at 6 a.m. the next day. I hope to change the perspective that you might have on your aging body and give you confidence to look at the days ahead in a new light.

The simple fact about aging is that it changes a lot of things physically. Acceptance of this fact is one of the first things that you can do to ease the anxiety and self-loathing that might be present in yourself from not functioning as well as you used to be able to. No matter how much you take care of your body through proper sleep, diet and exercise, things still aren’t going to be the same.

I am, of course, a huge proponent of people focusing heavily on these aspects of health because they do make a difference. But despite this, it might seem like your body is just physically against you. Another form of acceptance that is useful in this scenario is accepting your body where it currently is. Simply acknowledge that right now your body may not be as good as you want. And that’s OK. This doesn’t make you less of a person. This doesn’t make you inferior to others. It just means things aren’t the same.

When talking with seniors that I work with, I find that a large amount of ego is built up from not being able to do what they used to be able to do physically. Coming at this problem with a view of self love and acceptance is important for helping ease immediate and long-term stress about the situation. Without this, you will create even more anxiety, stress and sickness around the body, making things worse. If you are reading this, and can’t do what you used to be able to do, you are still worthy of love, life and as much happiness as you can feel.

Do what you can and be grateful for that.