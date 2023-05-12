It's tough to rely on cardboard paddles.

Solid paddle-and-boat building were among the lessons learned at Friday's 14th annual Cardboard Boat Regatta at the Middle Park Lagoon in Bettendorf. Students from a half dozen area high schools also got to compete at the Quad City Engineering and Science Council contest, or QCESC.

Teams from Bettendorf, Pleasant Valley, North Scott, West Liberty, Riverdale and Moline competed to see whose student-built cardboard vessel reigned supreme. Teams consisted of either one or two paddlers, and the boats had to maneuver around the lagoon and stay afloat for approximately 600 yards.

Boats were timed from the moment they left the lagoon dock to the time they returned, with the fastest time winning the race. While some boats capsized upon water entry, a common culprit seemed to be the failure of soggy cardboard paddles.

Case in point: Riverdale junior Logan Ogden had to paddle with his arm on the way back. His teammate, junior Leyton Ogden, said the pair spent a couple of weeks brainstorming how best to build their boat, pulling inspiration from YouTube.

"We had to start over this week and build a whole new one," Ogden said, explaining how the first prototype started leaking. "Our (team) name is 'We Like Big Boats and We Cannot Lie,' because we decided that having a bigger boat would make it a little bit more balanced and wouldn't let us tip over as easily."

Thirty teams competed, including more than 50 students, which was the highest number the contest has seen for some time, said QCESC STEM coordinator John Koch.

"I think it's a great opportunity. They spend a lot of time in the classroom, learning theory," he said. "To be able to kind of put all of your learning and effort into building something, having to go out there and test it in the real world, gives them a lot of instant feedback. And, just overall learning beyond the classroom."

But students weren't the only ones to hit the lagoon.

Teachers and administrators also designed and tested their own boats, including Bettendorf Principal Kristy Cleppe.

Having five years of competition experience, she's learned the importance of using a strongly constructed paddle, she said.

"This one was a lot less stressful this year," Cleppe said. "I had one of my secretaries (Melissa Laufenberg) come do it with me this year. She spent a lot of time with me, helping with the teachers to build these (career) pathways … I also didn't have to race this year, so it was just more casual, and I could just enjoy it."

The Regatta is the third and final event in the QCESC's annual "QC Tech Challenge," which also includes the "Battle of Bridges" and Trebuchet Egg-Throw Contests.

Bettendorf industrial technology teacher Dan Drexler said the annual QCESC contests help build excitement for engineering fields. To him, the Council's partnership with local school districts creates a unique opportunity for aspiring engineers.

"They (QCESC) give their volunteering time for judging and talking with the kids, rubbing elbows with them," Drexler said. "And, the fact that we can take other high schools — all trying to do the same thing — and communicate, compete and talk with them about how to make things better; I think we need to be doing a lot more things like that in education."

Drexler started doing cardboard boat contests with his classes prior to the QCESC partnership, he said. After many years of helping organize it, he will retire this year.

"I feel very blessed. I typically get the kids that are very excited and invested in the engineering field," Drexler said. "It's been a good ride."

Leaders from the QCESC judged the event and presented trophies. Aside from awarding the top three fastest teams, awards also went to "Most Innovative Design" and "Best Theme Design."

Pleasant Valley junior Molly Albrecht didn't board her boat this year due to a shoulder injury but said her team designed their boat like a canoe.

"We were trying to go for speed — if it holds together, that is. It might tip over," she said. "A lot of these groups just have really big boats, so we just tried to make it long and narrow."

If she's injury-free next year, Albrecht said, she'd like to paddle.

Contest results will be posted on the QCESC website at https://qcesc.org/cardboard-boat-regatta-race/ this weekend, Koch said.

Photos: Area High Schools Compete in Cardboard Boat Regatta