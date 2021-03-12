‘Whatever it takes to play:’ Iowa high school sports continue through pandemic

“It was probably 50-50 on wearing masks, especially on wearing masks properly,” said Huegel, who attended the tournament Feb. 18.

Keating said the association hoped fans would follow signs and materials sent to the teams.

“We did see some people who didn’t have masks on,” he said. “They were directed by security to resolve that. Some were eating and that’s a hard one to say, “Were they eating or not eating?”

But as the week went on, security ramped up and there was better mask use, Keating said.

In sports, where athletes want to give 110 percent and fans believe their cheers can help the team win, sometimes passion overwhelms common sense.

Like when a coach pulls down his face mask to talk with his closely-huddled team during a timeout, even though health experts say COVID-19 is spread through droplets from a person’s mouth or nose.

“At the collegiate level you see it, at the pro level,” Keating said. “It’s kind of like ‘it won’t matter if I do this for 15 seconds’ when we know it is a big deal. We will continue to remind our folks about that. The safety has to be first.”