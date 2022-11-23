What's closed for Thanksgiving?

Davenport

City of Davenport will observe the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday and Friday.

City Hall and Public Works will be closed.

Police Department front desk and records bureau will be closed.

Library Main and Fairmount and Eastern branches will be closed.

The River’s Edge facility will be closed on Thursday and reopen for normal business hours on Friday.

Vander Veer Conservatory will be closed Thursday and Friday. The Conservatory will open at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, and remain open until 7 p.m., showcasing the annual Poinsettia and Lights display.

Roosevelt Community Center will be closed on Thursday. Roosevelt Community Center “Minnie Fridge” will be closed Wednesday and open Thursday, Nov. 24.

Davenport Junior Theatre is closed to the public until Nov. 25.

Adler Theatre administrative office and box office will be closed on Thursday and Friday.

RiverCenter will be closed on Thursday and open on Friday, Nov. 25, for the Festival of Trees.

CitiBus service will not be provided on Thursday, but service will be provided Friday.

Compost Facility will be closed Thursday and Friday and open Saturday, Nov. 26, and Sunday, Nov. 27.

Thursday and Friday solid waste collection will be one day late. with Friday collection occurring on Saturday. Please refer to the solid waste collection calendar for the holiday schedule and more information.

Residents may set out three extra bags of garbage, without stickers, outside of their cart on their garbage day during the week of Nov. 25–30.

REMINDER: No Sticker Yard Waste Weeks ends on Friday, Dec. 2.

Rock Island

City of Rock Island refuse and recycling, and yard waste collection schedule:

Refuse will be on schedule Monday through Wednesday, rest of the week one day late; recycling will be on schedule Tuesday and Wednesday, rest of the week one day late; yard waste will be on its normal collection schedule.

The Drop-Off Center located at Millennium Waste, 13606 Knoxville Road, Milan, will be open on from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday.

City of Rock Island offices will be closed on Thursday and Friday.

Waste Commission of Scott County

Waste Commission of Scott County facilities will be closed on Thursday for Thanksgiving. Facilities closed include:

• Scott Area Recycling Center, 5640 Carey Ave., Davenport.

• Scott Area Landfill, 11555 110th Ave., Davenport.

• Household Hazardous Material Facilities, 5640 Carey Ave., Davenport.

• Electronics Recovery Center, 5650 Carey Ave., Davenport.

Regular hours will resume at all facilities on Friday, Nov. 25.

Waste Commission of Scott County is an intergovernmental agency whose mission is to provide environmentally sound and economically feasible solid waste management for Scott County. For more information about the Commission, please call 563-381-1300 or visit www.wastecom.com.

Rock Island Public Library

Rock Island Public Libraries will be closed Thursday and Friday.

Both the Rock Island Downtown Library, 401 19th St., and the Rock Island Southwest Branch, 9010 Ridgewood Road, will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26. Digital services are available, even when library buildings are closed.

For more information about library events and services, visit the library events calendar at www.rockislandlibrary.org, call 309-732-7323 (READ,) or follow library social media pages.

Henry, Stark County Health Departments

The Henry and Stark County Health Departments offices and First Choice Healthcare Clinics in Kewanee (110 N. Burr Blvd.) and Colona (103 1st St.) will be closed Thursday and Friday.

However, limited home services staff will work on those days to provide necessary in-home care.

For more information, call the Health Department at 309-852-0197 (Kewanee) or 309-792-4011 (Colona) or visit our website at www.henrystarkhealth.com or find us on Facebook at Henry and Stark County Health Departments or Follow Us on Twitter and Instagram.