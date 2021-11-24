What’s closed for Thanksgiving?

City of Davenport will observe the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday and Friday.
All city of Davenport offices and the Public Works Center will be closed.
Police Department front desk and records office will be closed.
Library Main, Fairmount and Eastern branches will be closed.
River’s Edge facility will close at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, remain closed on Thursday and reopen for normal business hours on Friday.
Vander Veer Conservatory will be closed Thursday and Friday. The conservatory will open at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, and remain open until 7 p.m., showcasing the annual Poinsettia and Lights show.
Roosevelt Community Center will be closed on Thursday. Roosevelt Community Center “Minnie Fridge” will be closed Wednesday and open Thursday, Nov. 25.
Davenport Junior Theatre will be closed to the public Nov. 22-26.
RiverCenter & Adler Theatre administrative office and box office will be closed on Thursday and Friday.
CitiBus service WILL NOT be provided on Thursday but service WILL be provided on Friday, Nov. 26.
Compost Facility will be closed Thursday and Friday and open Saturday, Nov. 27, and Sunday, Nov. 28.
Thursday and Friday solid waste collection will be one day late, with Friday collection occurring on Saturday. Please refer to the solid waste collection calendar for the holiday schedule and more information.
Residents may set out three extra bags of garbage, without stickers, outside of their cart on their garbage day during the week of Nov. 2-Dec. 1.
REMINDER: Free yard waste weeks end on Friday, Dec. 3.
Moline
City of Moline offices will be closed on Thursday and Friday in observance of Thanksgiving. There will be no garbage/recycling collection on Thursday. Thursday and Friday collection will be one day late.
Rock Island
City of Rock Island refuse and recycling will be one day late, yard waste will be on its normal collection schedule.
The Drop-Off Center located at Millennium Waste, 13606 Knoxville Road, Milan, will be open from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday.
City of Rock Island offices will be closed on Thursday and Friday.
University of Illinois
University of Illinois Extension serving Henry, Mercer, Rock Island and Stark Counties offices will be closed Thursday and Friday in observance of Thanksgiving.
Henry, Stark County Health Departments
The Henry and Stark County Health Departments offices and First Choice Healthcare Clinics in Kewanee (110 N. Burr Blvd.) and Colona (103 1st St.) will be closed Thursday and Friday in observance of the Thanksgiving Holiday.
However, limited home services staff will be working on those days to provide necessary in-home care.
For more information, call the Health Department at 309-852-0197 (Kewanee) or 309-792-4011 (Colona) or visit our website at www.henrystarkhealth.com or find us on Facebook at Henry and Stark County Health Departments or Follow Us on Twitter.
Iowa Department of Natural Resources
All Iowa DNR offices will be closed on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday. Normal business operations will resume on Monday, Nov. 29.
The DNR's 24-hour Environmental Reporting Hotline, 515-725-8694, will still be available during this time for those needing to report a spill, fish kill or other environmental emergency. Early reporting is key to stopping or containing a pollutant.
Many DNR services are still available electronically, 24/7, at www.iowadnr.gov.
The DNR wishes you and your family the very best this holiday season.