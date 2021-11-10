What's closed on Veterans Day in the Quad-Cities?

City of Moline offices will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day. Garbage/Recycling collection will be on regular schedule all week.
City of Rock Island refuse, recycling, and yard waste collection will be on the normal collection schedule during the week of the Veteran’s Day holiday.
The Drop-Off Center located at Millennium Waste, 13606 Knoxville Road, Milan will be open from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday.
City of Rock Island offices will be open.
City of Davenport will observe Veterans Day as a holiday on Nov. 11. All City of Davenport offices and the Public Works Center will be closed.
Police Department front desk and records office will be closed. Library Main, Fairmount and Eastern branches will be closed. Parks and Recreation administrative offices will be closed. Rivers Edge will be open with normal business hours.
Vander Veer Conservatory will be closed.
RiverCenter administrative office and the Adler Theatre box office will be closed.
Compost Facility will be closed.
CitiBus service will be provided as usual.
Garbage, recycling, bulky waste and yard waste will be one day late Thursday-Friday; Friday pickup will be on Saturday. Please refer to the solid waste collection calendar for the holiday schedule.
Bettendorf City Hall will be closed on Nov. 11 due to the Veteran’s Day holiday.
There will be no collection services on Nov. 11. All collection services including garbage, recycling, bulky, and yard waste will be moved one day later in the week to include Saturday, Nov. 13. Items should be placed at curbside by 6 a.m. For more information call 563-344-4088.
Bettendorf Transit will offer free fixed-route transit rides to all veterans the week of November 8-13. Additional information regarding transit routes and schedules is available at www.bettendorf.org.
The Library will be open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Family Museum open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Normal class schedule.
Life Fitness Center will be open from 5:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Palmer Grill will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. A Veteran’s Day breakfast will be offered for $2 with two eggs, bacon/sausage and toast. The Grill will also offer a cheeseburger basket for $7.75 with choice of side.
Palmer Hills Golf Course will be open, weather permitting.
All Iowa Department of Transportation business locations will be closed Thursday, Nov. 11 in honor of Veterans Day.
Many people, including commercial driver’s license holders, may be able to complete driver’s license business online at www.iowadot.gov.
The DOT recommends scheduling an appointment online: https://iowadot.gov/mvd/driverslicense/service-selector. Walk-in customers will be served as time allows.
---------------
Secretary of State Offices to close for Veterans Day, Nov. 11
Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced that all offices and Driver Services facilities will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day.
Regular hours will resume on Friday, Nov. 12.
As a reminder, Secretary White has extended all driver’s license and ID card expiration dates to Jan. 1, 2022. This extension does not apply to commercial driver’s licenses (CDL) and CDL learner’s permits. In addition, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has extended the federal REAL ID deadline to May 3, 2023.
Individuals can visit the Secretary of State’s website at ilsos.gov for online services including checking eligibility to renew their driver’s license online, applying for a duplicate driver’s license, renewing license plate stickers or locating the nearest Driver Services facility.