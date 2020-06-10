What's going on at McClellan Boulevard and East River Drive? Workers couldn't find old Davenport sewer line

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The $10.5 million replacement of a major sewer line along the Mississippi River in Davenport has required some detective work.

When workers dug into the roadway at McClellan Boulevard and East River Drive, they expected to disconnect and abandon a 1930s-era sanitary sewer line, which feeds into another one built in the 1970s.

But the old sewer line wasn't where they thought it would be.

"The proposed layout was designed based on the best information that was available to the city at the time, including drawings from the original project completed in the mid-1970s," said Davenport Public Works Director Nicole Gleason. "Once the city verified that the actual location differed from what was shown on the original drawings, the decision was made to perform additional investigations."

So, core drillings were performed, Gleason said, and equipment made for inspecting large-diameter sewers was used to verify the precise location and position of the old pipe.

"Those activities were successful and construction activities have resumed," she said. "As is often the case when dealing with older underground infrastructure, some issues don't present themselves until construction begins."

The project now is again underway.