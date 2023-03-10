For many of its tenants, the Spotlight Theatre and Events Center is like an indoor neighborhood.

If Lillie & Pine is out of bags, The Market is just a few steps away. When a children’s theater class runs low on instruments or space to spread out, Quad Cities Music Therapy has plenty in supply and its own stage to boot. On days when Prep to Table sees an order canceled, some lucky vendor might get a delicious dinner.

The Spotlight holds much more than a theater and spaces for gathering. It’s a business hub, commercial kitchen, and base of operations for nonprofits and service organizations — a mall-like microcosm of varied offerings.

Floor by floor, Quad-Cities natives and transplants have transformed the former Masonic lodge, known as the Scottish Rite Cathedral, into a community that supports itself in and outside of business hours.

“Things incubate here and grow in a way that they wouldn’t in isolation,” said Katy Miller, owner of bath and body retailer Lillie & Pine.

1st Floor, includes the Blueprint Bar + Lounge, Spotlight Theatre

Blueprints for the Scottish Rite Cathedral, which began construction in 1928, hang as art pieces in the Blueprint Bar + Lounge on the first floor of the Spotlight. Unlike most of the businesses housed in the building, the lounge isn’t rented by an outside entity but operated by the owners of the building itself, Adam Bain and Blake Humphrey.

“It’s not something we sought out to do, to own a bar,” said Bain, “but it’s something that the building needed.”

The bar was just one piece of the puzzle that has come together over the past five years since they bought the Spotlight, Bain said.

Before the friends acquired the 93-year-old building, another party expressed interest in using it for storage. When that fell through, Bain said, they reached out to other parties, including Brent and Sara Tubbs, to see if they could take over some of the ample space. The Tubbs now operate the Spotlight Theatre at the center of the building, along with the events center in the lower level.

When then the couple stepped into the theater for the first time, they were blown away.

“It’s the heart of the building,” Sara Tubbs said.

After holding their first shows in 2018, they were able to put on one full season in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic. When they were forced to lock down, they held modified programming until their second full season in 2022. They now have main-stage shows, junior theater, workshops and more.

Bain said he was nervous when he and Humphrey first bought the building. Diversifying the space, working with tenants and trying to bring people in hasn’t been without its challenges, especially during the pandemic, but groups were able to pivot and keep thriving.

“Things just seemed to work, and everybody was responsible for their own piece of that puzzle,” Bain said. “I would say it went really well, considering the time and the struggles that everybody else went through.”

Sara Tubbs said she always hoped, coming in at the ground level, that the Spotlight would expand in the way it has. The Tubbs interact with other tenants and have expanded to the lower level Spotlight Events Center to bring in comedy improvisation group ComedySportz Quad Cities.

For some attendees of Spotlight Theatre productions, coming to see a show also gives them an opportunity to check out the mysterious building that has stood for almost a century at the edge of Moline’s downtown.

“We still get people that say, ‘Well, I’ve never stepped foot in this building before; I always just wanted to come in and see it,” Brent Tubbs said.

For fans wanting merchandise to support the theater or hoping to peruse products from dozens of businesses, they can head right up to the second floor of the Spotlight.

2nd Floor, includes The Market, Lillie & Pine, Bethany for Children & Families

The second floor belongs to boutique retailers Katie Thompson and Katy Miller, who own The Market and Lillie & Pine, respectively.

What Thompson was looking for when she viewed the unit was adaptability — as a business with the goal of helping showcase local small business products — she needed something that could change with her vendors’ needs.

“When I came in and viewed the building, the selling point of it was that it was a nice wide open space and it could transform so significantly to help so many people,” Thompson said.

The large elevator, making her business handicap accessible, was another plus. Thompson said she always encourages people to explore more than just The Market when they stop by, as so much is going on inside the building.

Opened in April 2018, The Market now showcases items year-round from more than 40 vendors.

Miller, of Lillie & Pine, said she was the last among the first group of tenants to move into the Spotlight in 2018, turning a second-floor unit into her workshop, conference room and base of operations.

When she and her mother, Kathy Anderson, first came to tour the building, Bain and Humphrey’s parents tagged along. As Lillie & Pine settled in, Miller also got to meet Thompson’s family and has continued to make connections with the Tubbs and other tenants.

The initial group was a bit ragtag but in the best way, Miller said, working with and supporting each other in whatever ways they can.

“(We’re) a group of people who are doing things a little differently and with a lot of heart,” she said.

While Lillie & Pine continues to operate out of the Spotlight, a new partnership is on the horizon. The bath and body company is merging with Buttercupp Candles and will operate under its name, closing its booth at The Market March 26 and closing its studio at the Spotlight March 31.

Miller said that there’s a feeling in the whole Quad-Cities of cups overflowing — of ideas and partnerships flowing between businesses and organizations, collaborating to make things better for the whole community. And that’s the Spotlight, where one vendor can stop by another’s space and ask for help like a neighbor borrowing a cup of sugar.

“I think no matter how we decide to all use this space as a community, and what we decide to do to pursue our dream, this was our incubator,” Miller said. “This was our launch pad, and whether I ever have a lease here or not, good luck telling me I’m not part of this community.”

3rd Floor, includes Quad Cities Music Therapy

In addition to being a launch pad, The Spotlight also has been a home for expanding organizations.

Quad Cities Music Therapy owner and director Misty Dais has turned a third-floor unit, previously known as the Blue Room, into a combined music room, play area and performance space for young people.

She began Quad Cities Music Therapy in her home in 2018 until programming needs made it necessary for her to move into the Bettendorf Community Center in 2019, then the Spotlight in 2020. The organization provides music therapy, adaptive music lessons and early childhood classes, and Dais said she hopes to keep expanding.

Having a hub like the Spotlight is invaluable to communities, Dais said, offering both businesses and residents a way to connect with each other and others who share their interests.

Many of the tenants spoke of how they have gotten to know each other in the past five years, sharing supplies and meeting each others’ families. Dais said she is working on mental health programming that she could partner with other tenants, combining different aspects of their businesses to provide something new for those who stop by the Spotlight.

“We have a lot of people that are students of ours that are also participating in the theater on first floor, and I send a lot of moms to the second floor while they’re waiting for their children’s lessons to go shopping,” Dais said. “It’s just a wonderful, wonderful experience there. There’s definitely a sense of community between the different businesses.”

Lower level, includes Quad Cities Alliance for Immigrants and Refugees, ComedySportz Quad Cities, Prep to Table, LOCK 14 Dam Good Salsa

One of the newest additions to the Spotlight family is ComedySportz Quad Cities, an improv group that competes in the lower level event space. It joins the commercial kitchen — used by various vendors throughout the week to produce prepared meals, salsas and more — and Quad Cities Alliance for Immigrants and Refugees.

“They’ve been packing the house down there just about every weekend,” Brent Tubbs said.

When she’s working late on the second floor, Miller said, she can sometimes hear the sounds of performances, music and laughing from all around the building. She can even smell when someone is cooking in the kitchen.

As she has watched the ecosystem of the Spotlight shift over the years, a direction has formed.

“Going into year five, I get the sense that this community now, even though it wasn’t on purpose, is finding its purpose and taking shape,” Miller said. “And there seems to be some unofficial consensus that we all want to see this building go to the arts and entertainment and experiences.”

She couldn’t be more excited, she said, to see where the Spotlight goes and what it will have to offer in the future, even if her business isn’t a part of it.

The outside of the Spotlight hasn’t materially changed. It’s still the same sturdy, hulking building that has been making the Quad-Cities curious for decades. However, its inside is constantly shifting, Bain said — from shows opening and closing to vendors selling at The Market to tenants coming in and moving on. And he thinks that transient growth is what will bring people back to the Spotlight for years to come.

“It’s constantly changing and, I think, if you just keep that sort of content fresh, the building has a long life — a vibrant life — ahead of it,” he said.