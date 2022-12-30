What's happening on New Year's Eve in the Quad-Cities? Here's a rundown

2023 is almost here, and the Quad-Cities is set to turn out and ring in the new year with a bang.

Here is a roundup of local New Year's Eve celebrations, from red carpet events to family activities:

Noon Year's Eve, 9 a.m.-noon Dec. 31: Who ever said night owls should be the only ones to celebrate the new year? The Family Museum, 2900 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf, invites families to come participate in activities, get their faces painted and find fashion items and props to properly ring in 2023 before bedtime. Tickets cost $5 for Family Museum members and $10 for non-members, and can be purchased at the museum or by calling (563) 344-4106. Attendance will be limited to 800 people, and the museum will close at 2 p.m.

New Year's 2023 Red Carpet Event, 8 p.m. Dec. 31-1:30 a.m. Jan. 1: The Renwick Mansion, 901 Tremont Ave., Davenport, will host a Quad-Cities red carpet event in honor of the new year, complete with dinner, drinks and guests dressed to the nines. Live music and magic will entertain, and a champagne toast will mark midnight. Tickets cost $85, and can be purchased online.

All Sweat: 80's Ladies - New Year's Eve concert, 9 p.m. Dec. 31-12:30 a.m. Jan. 1: Common Chord is celebrating the start of the new year with a tribute to female vocalists who found fame in the 80s. According to the Common Chord website, vocalists from groups including Soul Storm, The Textures, Fair Warning, The Uniphonics and more will perform in the Redstone Room, 129 Main St., Davenport. Tickets cost $25 in advance and $30 at the door, and are available for purchase online.

Roaring New Year's Eve at The Bend, 8 p.m. Dec. 31-1 a.m. Jan. 1: The Bend Event Center, 910 Bend Blvd., East Moline, will fill with food, drinks and dancing this New Year's Eve. Guests will nibble on appetizers and desserts while enjoying live music before the champagne toast and balloon drop at midnight. Single tickets cost $65 and couple's tickets are priced at $100, and are available for purchase online.

CAVORT's New Year's Eve Party, 8 p.m. Dec. 31- 1 a.m. Jan. 1: Cavort, 229 North Brady St., Davenport, will offer an exclusive evening of cocktails, snacks and live music this New Year's Eve. Tickets, which cost $125 and are available online for purchase, include a bar package and access to a dessert bar, grazing station, and champagne fountain.

Taboo Burlesque's New Year's Eve Revue, 9 p.m. Dec. 31-1:30 a.m. Jan. 1: One of the Quad-Cities' local burlesque troupes will celebrate the new year on stage with a New Year's Eve show at the Village Theatre, 2113 East 11th St., Davenport. Taboo Burlesque will put on their show 9-11 p.m., then the celebration will turn to dancing until the toast and balloon drop at midnight. Tickets cost $30 and are available online for purchase.