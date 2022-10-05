What's to become of the owl atop old I-74

The old owl could pair nicely with the chunk of green steel.

Some Quad-Citians have formed a sentimental and/or historic connection with the plastic owl that has for many years been perched atop one tower of the old Interstate 74 bridge.

A retired bridge inspector for the Iowa Department of Transportation, DOT, tied the owl decoy to the bridge tower to try to scare off birds that were making a mess of people's vehicles and of the driving deck.

Dan Bailey retired from the Iowa DOT as a maintenance inspector in 2015 after 35 years of looking after the old bridge. In a 2017 interview with the Quad-City Times, Bailey said he had many years ago placed two owl decoys on the bridge towers.

"I got those at K&K (Hardware)," he said. "They were designed so the head would sort of bobble in the wind. But it gets very windy up there, and I was afraid the head would blow off and land on the roadway."

So, he bought some fishing line and secured the heads to the bodies. It worked, sort of. While one owl remains in place, the other vanished.

Even though the remaining owl is visible chiefly to those who know it's there, some say it is worth sparing from demolition of the old spans, which now is underway.

"I am writing to try and find out what the plan is for preserving the owl at the top of the Iowa side tower that is closest to the new bridge," Paul Laird, of Milan, recently wrote in a letter to the Iowa DOT. "It has been there for decades and needs to go to a museum in this area.

"Please do not destroy it."

Kristina Kuehling, a spokeswoman for the DOT, replied: "We’ve reached out to the (demolition) contractor about this. If we can save it, we will! We plan to discuss internally and with the cities of Bettendorf and Moline where best to preserve it."

Meanwhile, one of the curators at the Putnam Museum and Science Center in Davenport said Wednesday that the owl could have a home there. A piece of bridge steel already is encased in a Putnam gallery as part of its local-history collection.

"It's certainly something we would consider," said Christina Kastell, curator of history and anthropology. "I would need to see it, then make a recommendation to the collections committee."

While plastic decoys are readily available online, fetching less than $20, Laird said the bridge owl has meaning for those who value their memories of the old crossing. In his case, he recalls his father complaining about the toll increase when the second span was dedicated in 1960 and, years later, teaching his children and grandchildren to drive "on a skinny bridge."