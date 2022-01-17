When human remains are found, families 'worry and hope'

People who have disappeared on or near either river have been found in the same areas of the Mississippi; either pulled by currents into the slough at Andalusia or near Buffalo, which was the case with Harker's son, David, in 2013.

Marilyn McAllister's son, also David, disappeared in May of 2017.

"Your mind goes to: Could it be him? I hope it's him. I hope it's not him," she said. "There's part of you that hopes it's him. The not knowing is just devastating."

The first thing McAllister did when hearing of the December discovery in Andalusia was to encourage others on social media to pray for the family of whomever had been found.

"Whoever it is, it's someone's loved one," she said. "It doesn't have to be someone from here. But you think: Could it be Trudy (Appleby)? Could it be Steve (Asplund)?"

The instinct for many who have not born the burden of not knowing is to presume that finding a missing loved one delivers so-called closure for their families.