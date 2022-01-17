When human remains are found, families 'worry and hope'

When human skeletal remains recently were found in Rock Island County, it became likely a cold case was about to warm up.
For Quad-Citians with missing family members, the discovery of a long-lost body stirs strong emotion.
"Most of the families realize, if it's their loved one that's been found, they'll hear from the police," said David Harker, founder of the Quad Cities Missing Persons Network. "They just worry and hope.
"That's all you can do; you worry and hope."
Before county officials this week announced the remains found near the Mississippi River in Andalusia appear to be those of a female between the ages of 25 and 45, dozens of families had time to worry and hope.
Some of the Quad-Cities' missing have become familiar over the years: Jerry Wolking (1990), Steve Asplund (1994), Trudy Appleby (1996), David McAllister (2017).
But there are many more.
"There are about 30 people from around our area that haven't been found," Harker said. "Those are from the Quad-Cities and nearby, like Clinton and Maquoketa."
In the case of the remains found in Andalusia, the discovery was of particular interest to those whose loved ones were believed to have vanished near water — either the Mississippi or the Rock River.
People who have disappeared on or near either river have been found in the same areas of the Mississippi; either pulled by currents into the slough at Andalusia or near Buffalo, which was the case with Harker's son, David, in 2013.
Marilyn McAllister's son, also David, disappeared in May of 2017.
"Your mind goes to: Could it be him? I hope it's him. I hope it's not him," she said. "There's part of you that hopes it's him. The not knowing is just devastating."
The first thing McAllister did when hearing of the December discovery in Andalusia was to encourage others on social media to pray for the family of whomever had been found.
"Whoever it is, it's someone's loved one," she said. "It doesn't have to be someone from here. But you think: Could it be Trudy (Appleby)? Could it be Steve (Asplund)?"
The instinct for many who have not born the burden of not knowing is to presume that finding a missing loved one delivers so-called closure for their families.
"I don't like the word closure," McAllister said. "It's a different kind of grief, not closure. Your grief switches from, My god, I don't know where my son is to, Now I grieve my son's death. It's never really over."