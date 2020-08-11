‘When in doubt, throw it out’: Quad-City health official offers tips for navigating your fridge after you lose power

After a power outage, there’s a load of things to think of, like where are the flashlights? How will we charge our phones? And what the heck do we do with the food that's in our fridge and freezer?
The Rock Island County Health Department’s environmental health team has come to the rescue with a few tips for food safety.
• If the power was off overnight, the majority of the food in your refrigerator must be thrown away, according to the health department.
"Unfortunately if you didn’t have power restored (Monday) evening, everything that is in your refrigerator must be thrown out," said Janet Hill, Chief Operating Officer of the Rock Island County Health Department. Food can only be kept cold enough inside a refrigerator for "only four hours without power, which most of us passed Monday evening."
• High-protein foods, such as dairy (including milk, cream, sour cream and yogurt), meat (raw, leftovers and lunch meats), fish and poultry should be consumed as soon as possible if power is not restored immediately, according to the health department. These items cannot be stored safely at room temperature.
According to foodsafety.gov, which is managed by the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, soft and shredded cheeses, such as blue, brie, cottage cheese and mozzarella, should be discarded if they were kept above 40 degrees for more than two hours, while hard cheeses, including cheddar, Colby, Swiss, Parmesan, and provolone; processed and grated cheeses, such as Parmesan or Romano, as well as butter or margarine, may be kept a little longer.
• Whole fruits and uncooked vegetables can be stored safely at room temperature until there are obvious signs of spoilage, such as mold or wilting. Cut fruits and vegetables, as well as pre-cut or pre-washed greens, should be discarded.
• When it comes to the freezer, if the door has remained closed, a fully stocked freezer should safely keep food for two days, and a half-full freezer can keep food safe for about one day, according to the health department. If you do not have power "by Wednesday afternoon or early evening, you will need to throw away food in the freezer," Hill said. "Food can be safely refrozen if it still contains ice crystals or is at 40 degrees or below."
• Opened jars of sauces and spreads, such as mayonnaise and tartar sauce, should be discarded if they were kept above 50 degrees for more than eight hours, according to foodsafety.gov. Foods like jelly, relish, taco sauce, Worcestershire, barbecue, mustard, vinegar-based dressings, ketchup, olives and pickles may be kept, but opened creamy-based dressings should be discarded.
"It’s frustrating and expensive to throw away food, but when in doubt, throw it out," Hill said. "We all are experiencing extra emotional and financial stress now because of the (COVID-19) pandemic, but we would hate to see people add a food-borne illness to their suffering."
For more information, visit bit.ly/2XLefgX.
