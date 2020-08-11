‘When in doubt, throw it out’: Quad-City health official offers tips for navigating your fridge after you lose power

After a power outage, there’s a load of things to think of, like where are the flashlights? How will we charge our phones? And what the heck do we do with the food that's in our fridge and freezer?

The Rock Island County Health Department’s environmental health team has come to the rescue with a few tips for food safety.

• If the power was off overnight, the majority of the food in your refrigerator must be thrown away, according to the health department.

"Unfortunately if you didn’t have power restored (Monday) evening, everything that is in your refrigerator must be thrown out," said Janet Hill, Chief Operating Officer of the Rock Island County Health Department. Food can only be kept cold enough inside a refrigerator for "only four hours without power, which most of us passed Monday evening."

• High-protein foods, such as dairy (including milk, cream, sour cream and yogurt), meat (raw, leftovers and lunch meats), fish and poultry should be consumed as soon as possible if power is not restored immediately, according to the health department. These items cannot be stored safely at room temperature.