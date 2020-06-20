When it comes to PPE, Quad-CIty nursing homes are 'pushed to the back'

Even if nursing homes could obtain that many masks — which Vetter highly doubts — they would not be able to afford them.

Vetter said she has talked to other nursing home administrators who agree with her, and, as a board member of LeadingAge Iowa, a statewide membership organization of nonprofit providers of aging services, she has heard similar comments.

And so, licensed nursing homes, their residents and families are stuck in the limbo of the lockdown.

"The perception is that everybody has everything they need (in regard to PPE) and the truth is that long-term care does not," she said.

She is hoping that in the coming days nursing homes — and families of nursing home residents — can convince state health officials to compromise. Perhaps the state could allow a different type of mask that could be reused, for example.

At present, Ridgecrest staff is doing what it can to keep residents engaged; there are one-on-one visits, hallway visits and video chats and phone calls with family, "but that's just not the same," she said.

"This is hard; this is hard stuff."