LECLAIRE — Mississippi River Distilling Co. is uncorking plans for an expansion and the latest chapter in the startup company's growth.
The distillery — already a tourist destination for LeClaire — has plans for a new 5,000-square-foot building adjacent to its 303 N. Cody Road storefront. The $1 million expansion plan will be presented Thursday night to LeClaire's Planning & Zoning Commission.
The distillery owners, brothers Garrett and Ryan Burchett, want to construct a three-story building on the vacant lot to the north between their operation and their neighbor, Green Tree Brewery.
"This is a byproduct of the law changing in 2017," Ryan Burchett said in an interview Tuesday. He was referring to the two-year-old Iowa legislation that increased sales limits for Iowa distilleries to allow for sales of whiskey by the glass and case.
Before the legislation, which the pair championed for five years before it became law, distilleries could only serve quarter-ounce samples and customers were limited to purchasing two bottles a day.
"We knew it would change our business," Garrett Burchett said in a news release. "But I don't think even we knew how drastically it would change things."
In the interview, Ryan Burchett said the new expansion will open the distillery to larger events including private parties, corporate meetings, weddings and other special events. The new building, to be known as The Speakeasy, will include two floors of flexible space that can seat up to 170 banquet-style.
Currently, the distillery can only host small gatherings and events in its production room.
The new building, designed to match LeClaire's historic architecture, will feature two floors of open space with large windows overlooking the Mississippi River. The basement, which also will have a riverfront view, will contain a smaller meeting room and a warming kitchen for caterers to use. A dumbwaiter will carry food to the upper floors.
"We're not going to be a restaurant. You don't want Garrett and I in the kitchen," Ryan Burchett said jokingly.
The expansion comes as the distillery also received a federal wine producer license to begin making red wine in its used whiskey barrels.
The pair previously acquired the then vacant lot in anticipation of needing it for bottling space or storage for whiskey barrels. When the neighboring brewery went in, they had a foundation and concrete walls poured to ready the site for construction.
The project still needs approval by the city's planning commission and LeClaire City Council. He added that the project will be privately financed and is seeking no city incentives.
It has been designed by John Mahon of Bracke.Hayes.Miller.Mahon - Architects. It will be built by Todd Fremel of Twin Shores, Bettendorf.
Garrett Burchett said the Speakeasy name reflects the flexible space's use. "We envision an area where we might host our First Friday event one day, have a class reunion party the next day, serve a brunch on Sunday and roll the bottling line in on Monday and be filling whiskey bottles."
It's the latest expansion for Mississippi River Distilling Co., which opened in December 2010. It later opened Cody Road Cocktail House, adjacent to the production facility, in July 2017.
"This is a testament to the law changing," Ryan Burchett said. "When the state got behind small business, it worked."
He said two years ago their business model was focused on widening its distribution, which still is a key part of the operation. "But now we're taking resources to invest and growing what we do in LeClaire."
The company distributes product in 20 states and internationally.
"Had the law not changed we would have invested in more sales staff outside the region," he said.
The new addition will add five to 10 new employees, including bartenders and serving staff, to the 20-person workforce.
Garrett Burchett said in the release that without the law change, they would not have had the financial ability "to tackle a project like this." "Secondly, we wouldn't be able to host the kind of activities here that this space is designed for without the ability to pour a drink," he said.
They hope to receive city approval by mid-May and begin construction immediately. They plan to begin booking the Speakeasy for fall events.