'When you’re looking for some flavor': Bayside Bistro delivers with its new dinner options

“We were always going to do a dinner menu,” Howlett said. “People are like, ‘Yes!’”

Like her mother, Howlett has been a “scratch cook” all her life. “Food — I kind of feel,” she said. “My recipes are my own. I don’t go checking around seeing who’s doing what; I just kind of feel a recipe” and tailor them to fit customers' needs, she said.

When concocting menu additions, Howlett thought about Bayside's customers, what they’ve asked for and “how they see us,” she said. “(We) really wanted to make sure that the foods that are being offered are indicative to the name and the heart of the business.”

At first, the couple was reluctant to add dinner because Bayside does not serve alcohol. But customers "really wanted dinner from us," too, she said.

The new offerings have been popular, especially the coconut shrimp, which is pan-seared and not fried. which customers love, Howlett said; curry chicken; and the lamb chop.

The curry chicken is tender and flavorful, and served over coconut rice with one side. The herb-seasoned lamb chop is covered with a white wine mushroom sauce and served with two sides. Sides include soup, house salad, coconut rice, red beans and rice, and roasted vegetables.