Flooding along the Mississippi River may have knocked out one of three viewings areas designated for Red White and Boom on Tuesday, but fireworks and Fourth of July fun around the Quad-Cities are scheduled to go on.
From listening to live music to watching fireworks, there are plenty of ways to celebrate Independence Day this week.
Read on for a bunch of festive Fourth of July options in the Quad-City area.
Red White and Boom!
Due to flooding, LeClaire Park is no longer available for scheduled Red White and Boom festivities. Modern Woodmen Park in Davenport and Schwiebert Park in Rock Island are scheduled to host live music, activities, food vendors and more starting at 5 p.m beginning at 5 p.m. Beginning at 9:30 p.m., two dueling barges will be firing off a total of 4,500 pounds of fireworks on the Mississippi River. Tune into 97x to hear the official Red White and Boom soundtrack to the fireworks. For more info, visit redwhiteandboomqc.org.
Vehicle access will be prohibited south of River Drive after 4 p.m. on Tuesday.
Here are more details about each viewing area:
At Modern Woodmen Park, gates open at 5 p.m. Rude Punch will perform at 6 p.m. at the 1st Baseline Party Plaza. At 6:30 p.m., sponsors, Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch and Rock Island Arsenal officers will present to the audience. An Oath of Enlistment ceremony is set for 7:45 p.m. followed by a performance by the 34th Army Band and Scrap Metal brass band.
Beginning at 5 p.m. at Schwiebert Riverfront Park, there will be inflatables, which cost $5, children's activities and food vendors as well as a Bent River Brewing Company beer garden. Also at 5 p.m., there will be a proclamation and military tribute followed by music by Country Couch Potatoes at 5:15 p.m., a performance by the Metropolitan Youth Program Drill Team of Rock Island at 6:30 p.m. and music by Smooth Groove at 7 p.m.
Firecracker Run
Start your Fourth of July with the 36th annual Firecracker Run, which offers 5k and 10k races, a 1-mile race, a kid-friendly run and the Aquent Hospital Bed Race on Wednesday morning in East Moline. The 5k and 10k start at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of 8th Street & 15th Avenue in East Moline. Registration costs $40 and is available at firecrackerrun.com and in person at the Quad-Cities Marathon race headquarters at 733 15th Ave., East Moline. In addition, a pancake breakfast will be held from 6:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at American Legion, Post 227, 829 16th Ave., East Moline.
Fourth of July in Bettendorf
Bettendorf’s Fourth of July festivities kick off on Tuesday with a free outdoor concert featuring country singer Adam Cunningham, who was a contestant on season 13 of “The Voice.” Music begins at 5 p.m. with Hap Hazard followed by the Army Band at 7 p.m. and Cunningham at 9 p.m. at a stage near 18th Street on Spruce Hills Drive. Food and beer will be available for purchase.
Bettendorf's Fourth of July parade begins at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of 23rd and State streets. The procession will go east on State Street, around McDonald’s and west on Grant Street to 16th Street, then turning south on 16th Street, east on State Street and ending at 21st Street.
Beginning at noon, crafts, food, amusement rides and music will be held on Spruce Hills Drive in front of Cumberland Square. Fireworks begin at dusk at Middle Park. Rain date for fireworks is July 7.
Barn on the Fourth: Lady Liberty
Another option for your Fourth of July celebration is to listen to four musicians live in a barn in Maquoketa, Iowa. Codfish Hollow is hosting its annual Barn on the Fourth, which has this year been billed "Lady Liberty," and features an all-female lineup including headliner Lissie along with Esme Patterson, Becca Mancari and Liz Moen. Doors open at 4 p.m. and music starts at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Codfish Hollow. Tickets cost $20 and available at codfishholllowbarnstormers.com.