Whiskey Stop the latest addition to the Rust Belt complex

When it’s complete, the Whiskey Stop in East Moline could be quite a stop. For now, the lighted building next to the open patio between it and its larger restaurant-to-be counterpart sits at 726 15th Ave.
It is open periodically for private parties as its inner construction gets completed.
That will mostly be its immediate future, too. The building will seat 120 amid its 3,200 square feet.
“This is going to be primarily for events,” said owner John Stopoulos. “Say it’s St. Patrick’s Day, we will have stuff going on over there (the unnamed restaurant). Then over here we are probably going to do something a little nicer. Maybe an authentic Irish band, an authentic Irish meal.
“We have already done three ticketed events. People pay in advance. They get reserve seating, a full meal.”
He almost sees the Whiskey Stop working in tandem with the Rust Belt on concert nights there.
“The plan is when the Rust Belt is having events, we will tag along with whatever genre of music they are having," he said. "Maybe we will have here the same sort of music going. We will be open for those type of days. Right now, we are not going to be open daily.”
After the pandemic runs its course, he plans to have The Whiskey Stop opened more on a daily basis.
For now, Stopoulos is busy booking birthday parties, baby showers, even class reunions.
The Whiskey Stop name came about when the architects from Streamline Architects & Artisians in East Moline suggested the name and he liked it.
“I am like ‘that sounds good, I like it.’” Stopoulos said.
The large bar will feature whiskey drinks, of course. ”A lot of what we are doing is we are going to focus on whiskey cocktails,” Stopoulos said. “We will have a good selection of whiskeys, too. We are going to do a lot of classic type cocktails.
“We have an end-of-prohibition type party that we are planning right now, “ he said. We are going to do a lot of our own type of events here.”
Stopoulos is no stranger to the restaurant business. He owns Doc’s Inn in Silvis and Dr. Gyros in Rock Island. He was happy to do something in his native East Moline, a place where his family is known for being entrepreneurs.
“I’ve always wanted to do something in East Moline.” he said. “I am from here, always lived in East Moline.”
The family has been around since his grandfather came over from Greece in the early 1900s and ran a grocery store at the end of the block on First Avenue called John’s Market.
“My dad was the oldest and he worked there, and then my dad had a laundromat in downtown East Moline,” Stopoulos said.
And his late Uncle Pete was the owner and founder of the Athlete’s Foot shoe stores. His office was in East Moline. “We have always been involved in the community,” Stopoulos said. “I wanted to get something going here.”
The larger restaurant, which John also owns, sits next door to Runner’s Park, and is separated by a patio from the Whiskey Stop. Stopoulos plans to have music on the patio as the weather warms next spring.
“We poured the concrete about a month ago between the two buildings,” he said a few weeks back. “The patio was planned before COVID. We will be able to work off it — both (places). We’ve got gas lines running underneath the concrete. We will have fire pits out there. We have electrical run everywhere out there, so we will be able to put bands out there.”
The other building is going to be a full restaurant. ”We don’t have a name for that yet,” he said.
It will seat 180 amid its 4800 square feet. “We will have overhead doors around it, so you will be able to walk right out to the patio.”
“We are going to do some fusion of different types of foods,” he said. “A chef is working on that.”
The restaurant won’t open until sometime in 2021.
Meanwhile, Stopoulos still has got work to do on the Whiskey Stop.
“There's still work being done, it’s pretty close," he said.
But he's optimistic about the future.
“We’ll do great,” he said. “There’s a lot of enthusiasm. We sold out our first two events. People had a great time. We are excited.”
