Whiskey Stop the latest addition to the Rust Belt complex

When it’s complete, the Whiskey Stop in East Moline could be quite a stop. For now, the lighted building next to the open patio between it and its larger restaurant-to-be counterpart sits at 726 15th Ave.

It is open periodically for private parties as its inner construction gets completed.

That will mostly be its immediate future, too. The building will seat 120 amid its 3,200 square feet.

“This is going to be primarily for events,” said owner John Stopoulos. “Say it’s St. Patrick’s Day, we will have stuff going on over there (the unnamed restaurant). Then over here we are probably going to do something a little nicer. Maybe an authentic Irish band, an authentic Irish meal.

“We have already done three ticketed events. People pay in advance. They get reserve seating, a full meal.”

He almost sees the Whiskey Stop working in tandem with the Rust Belt on concert nights there.

“The plan is when the Rust Belt is having events, we will tag along with whatever genre of music they are having," he said. "Maybe we will have here the same sort of music going. We will be open for those type of days. Right now, we are not going to be open daily.”