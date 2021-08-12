White Sox, Yankees take in a slice of Iowa before MLB game

If you build it, they will come.

The Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees both arrived in Iowa Thursday afternoon and headed to Dyersville in preparations for their Field of Dreams game Thursday night.

Players visited the movie site, which is a short distance away from the newly built stadium that is hosting the MLB game. They also walked through the corn fields, getting a sense of the slice of heaven the 1989 movie proclaims Iowa to be.

The Yankees and White Sox play tonight at 6:15 p.m. Don Doxsie and Meg McLaughlin will provide more coverage later in the evening.

