 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
White Sox, Yankees take in a slice of Iowa before MLB game
0 Comments
topical alert featured

White Sox, Yankees take in a slice of Iowa before MLB game

  • Updated
  • 0
081221-qc-spt-field-of-dreams-004

Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge walks through the cornfield before Major League Baseball Field of Dreams Game near the movie site in Dyersville, Iowa, on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021.

 MEG MCLAUGHLIN

If you build it, they will come.

The Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees both arrived in Iowa Thursday afternoon and headed to Dyersville in preparations for their Field of Dreams game Thursday night.

Players visited the movie site, which is a short distance away from the newly built stadium that is hosting the MLB game. They also walked through the corn fields, getting a sense of the slice of heaven the 1989 movie proclaims Iowa to be.

The Yankees and White Sox play tonight at 6:15 p.m. Don Doxsie and Meg McLaughlin will provide more coverage later in the evening.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Aaron Judge speaks to the media

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News