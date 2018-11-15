Flyers from the National Alliance, a white supremacist group based in Tennessee, still are being circulated in the Quad-City area, with a Moline woman finding one Wednesday on a sidewalk while walking her dog.
The flyers first began being reported in the summer of 2017.
Colleen Sibthorp said the flyer she found had a picture of a young white woman with the words "Love Your Race" and the web address of the National Alliance, but no other text. It was wrapped with a March issue of the Quad-City Times sports section and an ad for Menards.
Sibthorp said the discovery was upsetting, and reported it to Moline Police and to One Human Family QCA.
Of particular concern, Sibthorp said, is that the area in which she found it is culturally diverse. Within a block there are four churches — Catholic, Baptist, evangelical and Greek Orthodox, and a mosque. The Catholic Church, Christ the King, has sponsored immigrants.
In addition, families from other countries whose parents work for Deere & Co. live in a large apartment complex in the area, she said. "Our neighbor school at one time boasted of 23 languages spoken within their walls," she added.
Police representatives have said they appreciate getting reports about the flyers so that they can track activity.
— Alma Gaul