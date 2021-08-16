Whiteside County celebrates 150th county fair

Whiteside County is bringing back a fair favorite and introducing new excitement for the 150th fair after festivities were canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Visitors can head to the Whiteside County Fair Grounds in Morrison, Ill. from Aug. 17-21 to see animal and livestock shows, ride carnival attractions and have some fun.
"The fair is kind of a mixture of things other than livestock," Whiteside County Fair board member Todd Mickley said.
Tickets cost $10 for adults and $2 for children ages 6-11. Children under the age of 5 receive free admission. Season tickets are also available.
Home Free, a country A Cappella group that won the fourth season of "The Sing Off" singing competition show, is returning to the fair grandstands Aug. 18 as the headline show.
Admission to the fair includes the Home Free show, Mickley said.
A fireworks show will light up the grandstands immediately after Home Free's performance.
"It should be a big night with them," Mickley said.
Other main entertainment includes a FMX freestyle motocross show on Aug. 19 and a demo derby Aug. 21.
People can see pig races, play bingo and enter the running for a bike giveaway every day of the fair.
New additions to the fair food lineup are Brent's Firehouse Coffee, LLC of Camanche, Keims Elephant Ear Express from northern Indiana, Paco's Taco's of Pekin and Smokin' Butt BBQ of Davenport.
The grandstands got a face-lift after the 2019 fair, and this will be the first time fairgoers will get to see the changes. The bleachers and concrete pad they sit on were both replaced, as was the metal siding around the shell of the grandstands. A new structure was also built on the north side of the grandstands for the fair's general store.
The new general store will sell merchandise commemorating the fair.
"We've got quite a few extra things coming in," Mickley said.