Whiteside County Fair falls to COVID-19

Now through July 25, the digital copy of the Quad-City Times is available for FREE when you sign up for an account. No credit card required. Already a subscriber? Click Log in.

In order to be able to have a fair, the region must be in Phase 5; the area is currently in Phase 4. Requirements for entering Phase 5 include “a vaccine, effectively and widely available treatment, or the elimination of new cases over a sustained period of time through herd immunity or other factors.”