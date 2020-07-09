Whiteside County Fair falls to COVID-19
topical

Whiteside County Fair falls to COVID-19

{{featured_button_text}}
bull rider

File: A bull rider at the Whiteside County Fair. This year's fair has been called off because of COVID-19 concerns.

 File photo

The Whiteside County Fair Board has canceled the 2020 Whiteside County Fair because of Illinois requirements pertaining to COVID-19.

Illinois’s 5-Phase Restore Illinois Plan specifically addresses fairs and festivals.

In order to be able to have a fair, the region must be in Phase 5; the area is currently in Phase 4. Requirements for entering Phase 5 include “a vaccine, effectively and widely available treatment, or the elimination of new cases over a sustained period of time through herd immunity or other factors.”

Plans are under way for next year's fair to be held August 17-21.

Quad-City Times​

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: First Alert Thursday Forecast

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News