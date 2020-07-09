Whiteside County Fair falls to COVID-19

The Whiteside County Fair Board has canceled the 2020 Whiteside County Fair because of Illinois requirements pertaining to COVID-19.
Illinois’s 5-Phase Restore Illinois Plan specifically addresses fairs and festivals.
In order to be able to have a fair, the region must be in Phase 5; the area is currently in Phase 4. Requirements for entering Phase 5 include “a vaccine, effectively and widely available treatment, or the elimination of new cases over a sustained period of time through herd immunity or other factors.”
Plans are under way for next year's fair to be held August 17-21.
Quad-City Times
