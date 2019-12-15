Whiteside County Sheriff's Department investigates homicide

The Whiteside County Sheriff's Department is investigating a Rock Falls, Illinois, homicide.

Deputies responded to a residence in rural Rock Falls home about 1:30 a.m. Sunday in connection to the death of a man, Whiteside County Sheriff John Booker said in a news release.

Through an investigation, this death has been determined to be homicide.

Detectives are following many leads, so available information is limited. 

Assisting are Sterling and Rock Falls Police, Illinois State Police, Illinois State Police Crime Scene and the Whiteside County coroner's office.

The incident appears to be isolated, and there is no threat to public safety.

