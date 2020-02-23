Whitey's plant manager enjoys work even after 43 years on the job

He started in high school

For Neer, who wears a smile so naturally you would think he just got done eating a dip of his favorite Whitey’s flavor (German chocolate cake), his career began back in high school.

What is now a loading dock for the plant on 41st Street was at that time a store that sold soft-serve ice cream for Whitey’s. It really was more like a convenience store than anything else, Neer said.

After graduating from Moline High School, he worked third shift on the line for Deere & Co., but he kept his Whitey’s job. Two and a half years later, he made the transition to Whitey’s only.

He’s been in the ice cream business ever since, and he clearly knows it from top to bottom.

These days, Neer starts his workday between 2 and 3 a.m., sanitizing the equipment so the 30 employees he supervises can come in at 5 a.m. and start making ice cream.

Sometimes Neer’s work is done by 10 or 11 a.m., sometimes not until 3 or 4 p.m. “You come in, and when you're done, you’re done,” he said.