Whitey’s Ice Cream is donating half of the sales of all cones sold on Monday to benefit Bethany for Children & Families Therapeutic Recreation Program's programs and services. All Whitey’s locations in the Quad-Cities area will participate in the fundraising event, which will help to further Bethany’s mission of keeping children safe, strengthening families, and building healthy communities.

