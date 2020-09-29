Whitey's closes Bettendorf store for a day of cleaning after positive COVID-19 test

Whitey’s Ice Cream temporarily closed its Bettendorf store Tuesday for cleaning after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, the company announced in a news release.

The company said the employee has not worked at the store since the weekend and did not contract the virus at work.

Whitey’s said that the Bettendorf store, located at 3515 Middle Road, will reopen at 5 p.m. Wednesday. The store will undergo a deep cleaning and contact tracing to determine if other employees need to be tested.

Whitey’s temporarily closed its store on 53rd Street in Davenport earlier this month for cleaning after an employee tested positive for the virus.

In August, the company temporarily closed its East Moline store at 1335 Avenue of the Cities for cleaning after an employee tested positive.

