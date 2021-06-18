Whitey's creates John Deere Classic flavor to celebrate 50th anniversary

Already a staple at the John Deere Classic, Whitey's Ice Cream has released a flavor to commemorate the tournament's 50th anniversary.

Whitey's announced on social media it has created a flavor in collaboration with the John Deere Classic. The flavor is a mix of lemon custard and lime sherbet to create a green and yellow combination, the colors of John Deere.

"So excited to share that we created with a flavor with the @johndeereclassic to celebrate their 50th anniversary! This delish flavor is a mix of lemon custard and lime sherbet - the perfect color combo!" Whitey's posted on Instagram.

Whitey's has received national recognition during the tournament in the past. In a 2015 CBS broadcast, golf commentator David Feherty called the local business "the greatest ice cream shop in the world."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0