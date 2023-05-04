Whitey's Ice Cream's treat of the month is the quintessential essential when celebrating one's 90th — a birthday cake shake, topped with sprinkles in the company's colors.

It is intended to be a classic taste for a Quad-Cities classic as the business celebrates 90 years since its founding. Annika Tunberg, Whitey's Ice Cream vice president, credits the community for pushing the company's growth through the years.

"We're very thankful and very blessed to be in such a wonderful community that supports us and are such fans of us," Tunberg said. "Even if they move away, Whitey's holds a special place in their heart, and we're very thankful for that."

In addition to the birthday treat, which will be available through May, Whitey's will begin selling merchandise with the company's 90th anniversary logo this week. She couldn't reveal specifics just yet, but Tunberg said customers should expect to see online contests and deals during the week of May 15-21.

Originally opened in 1933 in Moline by Chester "Whitey" Lindgren, the ice cream shop spent 20 years under the founder's care before being sold to Bob and Norma Tunberg. It's remained in the family for three generations, Tunberg said, and according to a timeline posted by the company, the time has been spent innovating the industry with inventions, such as the malt machine, cookie and candy shakes, and chocolate chip cookie dough ice cream.

Customers now can find the ice cream at eight Whitey's locations across the Quad-Cities and in stores. The COVID-19 pandemic pushed Whitey's to add drive-thru lanes to some of its shops, and Tunberg said they'll continue to look for better ways to provide their fans with their favorite sweet treats.

"Everything has changed over the last three years, so I think now that we've kind of settled, hopefully life is getting back to normal," she said. "I think now we've kind of started to look again at what some growth opportunities could look like."