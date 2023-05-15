In honor of its 90th year in business, Whitey's Ice Cream is lowering prices of its cones this week and offering special treats and merchandise all month.

The Quad-Cities company will sell cones for 90 cents May 15-21 at all its locations, according to a news release, as well as extra scoops.

For Whitey's fans who have special memories connected with its treats, the company is running a contest through May 18 for the chance to win a $90 gift card. Participants can fill out an online form detailing their stories to enter the contest, and five winners will be randomly selected.

Customers can also enjoy a birthday cake shake with red and white sprinkles all month as Whitey's May Treat of the Month and purchase 90th anniversary-branded merchandise. Stores will host cardboard cutouts of employees showing off historical uniforms for guests to grab a picture with.

“We have had a wonderful 90 years of business in the Quad Cities,” said Whitey's co-owner Jeff Tunberg in the news release. “Having this cone sale is our way to say thank you and give back to the community that has given our company so much.”