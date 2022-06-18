 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
YELLOWSTONE PARK

Whitey's Ice Cream presents Cones for Kids

Ava Brinkman scoops ice cream at Whitey's Ice Cream, Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Moline.

Enjoy a scoop of Whitey's Ice Cream and help Quad-City kids in need during Whitey's Ice Cream's Cones for Kids promotion. Purchase a cone from any Whitey's location on Monday and half of proceeds will be donated to Bethany for Children & Families.

This tradition started in 1986 and helps Bethany's mission of keeping children safe, strengthening families and building healthy communities. Bethany is a non-profit child welfare and social services agency with offices in the Illinois and Iowa Quad-Cities. For more information, visit www.bethany-qc.org.

