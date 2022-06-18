Whitey's Ice Cream presents Cones for Kids

Enjoy a scoop of Whitey's Ice Cream and help Quad-City kids in need during Whitey's Ice Cream's Cones for Kids promotion. Purchase a cone from any Whitey's location on Monday and half of proceeds will be donated to Bethany for Children & Families.
This tradition started in 1986 and helps Bethany's mission of keeping children safe, strengthening families and building healthy communities. Bethany is a non-profit child welfare and social services agency with offices in the Illinois and Iowa Quad-Cities. For more information, visit www.bethany-qc.org.