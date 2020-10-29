Whitey's temporarily closes Locust Street location after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Whitey's Ice Cream closed its Locust Street location Thursday, with plans to reopen Friday, due to an employee testing positive for the coronavirus.
The local ice cream company disclosed the news on social media around 1 p.m. Thursday. A deep cleaning of the 1230 Locust St. store was planned for Thursday as well as contact tracing among the workforce there to see if other employees need to be tested.
The company plans to reopen this location for business at 10 a.m. Friday.
This was the second consecutive day that Whitey's announced a temporary store closure on social media, something the company has consistently done during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Wednesday, Whitey's closed its 53rd Street location in Davenport and reopened Thursday following a deep-clean of the store.
Whitey's elected to further address comments it has received on its social media post Thursday afternoon.
"With 300-plus employees, cases are bound to happen given the rising number of positives in both Scott County and Rock Island County. Additionally, with schools back open, our underaged employees have a higher likelihood of contracting the virus at school and at social activities. We are doing our absolute best to ensure it doesn't spread while at work with numerous policies in place.
"We are posting with each closure to stay transparent with our customers and to save them the time and frustration of going to a closed store," Whitey's officials wrote on social media.
"We know there are a lot of different opinions and concerns regarding COVID, but we have chosen the system we have in place to protect our customers and employees to the best of our ability. Given how quickly things are changing this year, we are learning as we go and our procedures will continue to change.
"We are thankful for your understanding and support as we try to navigate this unique and challenging year."
