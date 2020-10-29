Whitey's temporarily closes Locust Street location after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Whitey's Ice Cream closed its Locust Street location Thursday, with plans to reopen Friday, due to an employee testing positive for the coronavirus.

The local ice cream company disclosed the news on social media around 1 p.m. Thursday. A deep cleaning of the 1230 Locust St. store was planned for Thursday as well as contact tracing among the workforce there to see if other employees need to be tested.

The company plans to reopen this location for business at 10 a.m. Friday.

This was the second consecutive day that Whitey's announced a temporary store closure on social media, something the company has consistently done during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Wednesday, Whitey's closed its 53rd Street location in Davenport and reopened Thursday following a deep-clean of the store.

Whitey's elected to further address comments it has received on its social media post Thursday afternoon.