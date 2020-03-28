Who is helping? RDA gives $200,000+ for pandemic response

Community Action maintains an on-site pantry but, again, transportation can be a problem, so it is making "ding, dong and ditch" deliveries of food, diapers and other essentials to needy families, executive director Roger Pavey, said.

An obstacle to delivery was that Community Action didn't have boxes, so it contacted United Way of the Quad-Cities, which put out a call to its members. Within days, four companies — Sterilite, Xpac, PB Leiner, and Cobham Mission Systems — provided 700 boxes, Pavey said.

St. Anthony maintains a robust hot breakfast program Monday-Friday through its McAnthony's window, but with the church closed, it is not getting its normal donations. The grant will help keep the program going, John Cooper, pastoral associate, said.

A portion of the money going to One-Eighty will be to purchase nine laptop computers so more of its 23-member staff can work from home to keep serving the organization's population, Boruff said.

Going forward, Mendenhall said grant money from whatever source should be directed at keeping people in their homes with whatever help they need — food, rent, utility bills, health care — so they don't become homeless or in a hospital emergency room or jail.