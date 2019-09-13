Who responds to that emergency? Bettendorf prepares pitch for increased fire staffing amid rapid growth

The death of 27-year-old Matthew Brown has freshly stoked a debate about firefighter staffing in Bettendorf.
The response to Brown's emergency call was supposed to come from the Surrey Heights fire station, which is staffed only by volunteers. However, during the night of the call, no volunteers were on duty, causing respondents to be sent from the State Street fire station instead.
During last year's budget cycle, it was estimated that it would take about 12 full-time firefighters to fully staff Surrey Heights. But repeated requests by fire department brass to increase staffing levels and rely less on volunteer firefighters has been a hard sell, despite huge increases in city growth and a $2 billion increase in residential assessed value.
In a presentation given to the Bettendorf City Council on fire staffing and emergency response during the September 3 city council meeting, Fire Chief Steve Knorrek emphasized the need to add personnel.
"We had that discussion in the last budget cycle. We will definitely be preparing our proposals for staffing for the five-year plan," Knorrek said in an interview last week. "And we are pushing to hire personnel. We would like to have that station fully staffed as best we can, but obviously we need to discuss all this with the city council, and they need to basically figure out what part of the pie goes where."
Knorrek noted pretty much every city department will be asking for personnel, and the fire department will do their best to get personnel as quickly as possible. "The decision is up to them," he said of city aldermen.
In the meantime, as the department prepares its pitch for the budget cycle, it will continue with its current paid staff of 27 firefighters, serving a rapidly growing population in Bettendorf.
Staffing the available fire stations
The Bettendorf Fire Department runs out of three stations: Station 1 on State Street, Station 2 on Spruce Hills Road and Station 4 on Crow Creek Road. Another station in Pleasant Valley is used for storing apparatus and equipment. The Surrey Heights station operates only at night and with volunteer personnel.
Most of the growth in Bettendorf has occurred in the area covered by Surrey Heights. "Put yourself at that fire station, and I'd say it's north and east of there," City Administrator Decker Ploehn said in an interview.
Over the past two years, most calls to the Surrey Heights area have been during the day, Knorrek said: "So we're getting more calls that are occurring when both crews we have on during the day are tied up."
The overwhelming majority of calls across Bettendorf — about 70 percent — are for emergency medical services rather than fires.
A third full-time station available would help with more than just covering that area, Knorrek said. "It would help us with calls everywhere," he said.
Knorrek said both he and former Chief Gerry Voelliger had asked for career personnel over the years. "That hasn't occurred, so we just continued with the resident volunteer program," he said.
Last year's budget a tough one for the city
During last year's budget cycle, the city implemented an early retirement plan due to a shortfall in the city's projections of revenues.
"We were short roughly $700,000 in the general fund and overall just about $1.2 million," Ploehn said of the city's budget.
The city's early retirement offering saw 14 early retirements, including former Chief Voelliger.
"They had to cut people, so they did early retirement and they're still kind of reeling from that," Knorrek said. While there were discussions during last year's budget cycle and goal-setting, it was ultimately determined not to add positions.
"Nobody really got anything last year," Knorrek said. "But the discussion was held that they need to think about the future, and with the growth out to the north, we really need to plan for that."
Still, Scott County Assessor's data shows that Bettendorf's assessed residential value increased 154 percent in the past two decades, from $1.2 million in 2000 to $3.3 million in 2019.
If the department is able to get 12 more firefighters, the department would phase them in over the course of a few months to train them, Knorrek said. "We could probably handle six at a time, but to do 12 at a time would be difficult."
You have free articles remaining.
The future of the volunteer position
The resident volunteer program, which began in 1999, has seen 67 residents volunteer, including the current six. Those six volunteers staff the Surrey Heights fire station at night only in shifts of two per night; they're expected to work every third night. These volunteers must have Firefighter 1 certification and at least Emergency Medical Technician certification.
"We would still like to keep that program going," Knorrek said. "It may be supplemental to the staff that we have if we don't get all the personnel we want to right away, we may partially staff that station with a light rescue or something."
Many of these volunteers come to the department as a stepping stone for their career, Knorrek said. Forty-four of the 67 volunteers have been hired to a full-time position in a fire department, including six to the Bettendorf department.
Knorrek said they frequently put information out on social media to attract recruits. In addition, personnel also try to recruit at the EMT courses they teach.
Some of those volunteers may be hired on to full-time positions if those positions are created. "The majority of them do take those tests when we offer that, and we would probably do that again, probably in January," Knorrek said.
Response times
"We're always trying to get our guys to get up, get dressed and get out of here for whatever type of call they need to get to as quickly as they can," Knorrek said of response times. "Obviously we like to drive safely and get to places as quickly as we can."
Knorrek's presentation showed differences in the areas where Bettendorf responds. While areas 1 and 2 have shorter response times of 4 minutes, 59 seconds and 4 minutes, 40 seconds, respectively, for EMS calls, areas 3 and 4 had higher response times of 7 minutes, 38 seconds and 9 minutes, 13 seconds, respectively.
Those stations contain areas that are a long way from their respective stations. Times include both turnout time — the time to get into the truck and get moving — and actual drive time.
Five-year plans
As with every other Bettendorf department, Knorrek and the fire department are working on a five-year plan to turn into the city's budget. One source of inspiration is Marion, Iowa, which has a similar department in terms of a mixture of career and volunteer firefighters.
Knorrek says he's had preliminary discussions about increased staffing with some of the council. "They seemed pretty open to it."
Knorrek said he's confident there'll be enough money to add at least a light rescue to the Surrey Heights station.
The population growth and medical-response demands in the area of the Surrey Heights station are on Linda Frederiksen’s radar, too. She is executive director of Scott County Medic EMS.
“We also look at population density,” she said of Medic’s ambulance coverage strategies. “There has been tremendous growth in that area … the TBK Bank development, for instance.”
Frederiksen will consult her board of directors, she said, on whether to recommend that Bettendorf bolster its Medic presence at its fire stations.
The issue will be on the board’s September meeting agenda, she said.
Ploehn said there are still things to be determined. "I think the council will hear from a number of departments, including fire, that because of the growth and our lean operating perspective of the past 10 years, there will be personnel requests," he said. "At this point, since we don't know what the values are and what the rollback is and the certification of taxes, we won't know any of that until December, but I'm certain there will be personnel requests."
There's no way of knowing whether Bettendorf will add personnel, Ploehn said. "It's entirely budget-based. If there's no money, then that would require a levy increase, and that is something we will have to determine."
Adding personnel will again be a topic of the goal-setting in October, Ploehn said.
Barb Ickes contributed to this story.