Who's in the news? Aaron McMahon

Aaron McMahon, executive chef at the Davenport Country Club, has been named Industry’s Chef of the Year for Iowa.

He was nominated by his peers in the hospitality business.

He competed against three other chefs from Iowa, two from Des Moines and one from Cedar Rapids.

McMahon received the most votes out of all the chefs that were nominated in the United States.

